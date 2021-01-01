Airlines need to ban hand-carry of gold on flights to cut smuggling: DMCC's Ahmed Bin Sulayem

(gulfnews.com) - Dubai plans to take the global initiative to put an end to ‘hand-carried’ gold on airline flights, and thus deal a major blow to smuggling of the precious metal. If passengers are still intent on carrying gold – other than the jewellery they wear – then these should be duly declared before they board. Such plans are still in their very formative stage, but according to Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman of DMCC (Dubai Multi Commodities Centre), it’s high time a start gets made.