Airlines need to ban hand-carry of gold on flights to cut smuggling: DMCC's Ahmed Bin Sulayem

(gulfnews.com) - Dubai plans to take the global initiative to put an end to ‘hand-carried’ gold on airline flights, and thus deal a major blow to smuggling of the precious metal. If passengers are still intent on carrying gold – other than the jewellery they wear – then these should be duly declared before they board. Such plans are still in their very formative stage, but according to Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman of DMCC (Dubai Multi Commodities Centre), it’s high time a start gets made.
News
Necklace made of Golconda diamonds in the 1900s up for sale in Bangkok
Several priceless pieces of jewellery studded with the diamonds extracted from the age-old Golconda mines are on sale at an auction house in Bangkok, with the most expensive one slated to fetch above $1.4 million, according to an IE report.
Today
Asian shoppers snap up gold amid price slump
Gold price’s that slumped to near a nine-month low is drawing jewellery shoppers in Asia to hunt for bargains, says media reports. After a year of demand being in the doldrums, retailers are buying more precious metal to cater to buyers.
Today
Lucapa rakes in $5.9mln from Mothae second diamond sale
Lucapa Diamond says it sold a 5,619-carat parcel of rough diamonds from its 70%-owned Mothae mine, in Lesotho for $5.9 million. It said the second Mothae diamond sale for the year attracted an average price of $1,050 per carat.
Yesterday
Lucara eyes $220 mln debt package for Karowe underground expansion
Lucara Diamond has mandated five international financial institutions to raise $220 million to fund the underground expansion at its wholly-owned Karowe Mine, in Botswana.
Yesterday
AGD DIAMONDS produces a new large diamond
Yesterday, AGD DIAMONDS recovered a gem-quality diamond weighing 72.94 carats at its Grib Mining and Processing Division. Innovative technologies used to dress kimberlite ore allow AGD DIAMONDS to regularly extract large high-quality diamonds.
Yesterday