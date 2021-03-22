Why would Gold Fields’ shareholders agree to a merger with Sibanye-Stillwater?

(miningmx.com) - IT seems Neal Froneman is on the takeover trail again and, according to Miningmx is looking “… to reboot Sibanye-Stillwater’s flagging gold narrative” through a merger with either AngloGold Ashanti or Gold Fields, or both. I have a lot to say about that in my capacity as a Gold Fields shareholder which I am declaring upfront because this is an opinion piece and I have strong views on this one. Why on earth would Gold Fields shareholders agree to a merger with Sibanye-Stillwater? It makes no sense to me. The clear winner in such a deal would be Sibanye-Stillwater because it would get hold of Gold Fields’ successful gold operations in Australia, Ghana and South America.