Why would Gold Fields’ shareholders agree to a merger with Sibanye-Stillwater?

(miningmx.com) - IT seems Neal Froneman is on the takeover trail again and, according to Miningmx is looking “… to reboot Sibanye-Stillwater’s flagging gold narrative” through a merger with either AngloGold Ashanti or Gold Fields, or both. I have a lot to say about that in my capacity as a Gold Fields shareholder which I am declaring upfront because this is an opinion piece and I have strong views on this one. Why on earth would Gold Fields shareholders agree to a merger with Sibanye-Stillwater? It makes no sense to me. The clear winner in such a deal would be Sibanye-Stillwater because it would get hold of Gold Fields’ successful gold operations in Australia, Ghana and South America.
Lucapa completes Mothae expansion project
Lucapa Diamond says it has completed the Mothae expansion project, in Lesotho, which is designed to increase nameplate capacity by 45% from about 1.1 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) to 1.6 Mtpa.
Future of Zim State-owned diamond company uncertain – report
State-owned Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC)'s future is uncertain due to the loss of lucrative concessions and government interference, according to a local weekly.
Botswana Diamonds recovers 11 diamonds, 'abundant' kimberlitic indicators at SA project
AIM and BSE listed diamond explorer, Botswana Diamonds has recovered 11 diamonds and "abundant" kimberlitic indicators from drill samples at the recently discovered River Kimberlite pipe at Thorny River in South Africa.
Caledonia to be included in Global Junior Gold Miners Index
Caledonia Mining, which owns and operates the Blanket mine in Zimbabwe, will for the first time be added to the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners (GDXJ) Index.
Lesedi Drilling awarded kimberlite exploration contract in SA's Limpopo
Lesedi Drilling was appointed to explore the kimberlite country rock contacts underground at an unnamed Limpopo-based diamond mine, in South Africa, Mining Weekly reports.
