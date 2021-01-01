The “Swiss Made” Designation Can Lead to a 50 Percent Increase in Value for Luxury Goods

(thefashionlaw.com) - What do Rolex, Cartier, Breitling, Audemars Piguet, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Chopard, and Patek Phillipe, for instance, have in common? Their watches benefit from a certain status and an esteemed geographic indication that comes with being Swiss made. After all, “It is no secret that Swiss products and services enjoy a great reputation both at home and abroad,” according to Swiss trademark attorney Milana Pantelic, who notes that the “Swiss made” reputation centers on “high quality, tradition, precision, luxury, high technology, innovation and reliability.” That reputation and the goodwill associated with the “Swiss made” designation is derived, in large part, from the aforementioned watchmakers’ (and others’) enduring investment in “quality, tradition and durability,” Deloitte stated in its Swiss Watch Industry Study last year, with “the time-honored quality and tradition of Swiss watchmaking maintaining its importance” over decades (and even centuries in some cases), both from an initial point of sale perspective, and increasingly, in the pre-owned market, thereby, translating to striking demand and increasingly expensive price tags.
De Beers warns of challenges ahead as COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc
De Beers has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic developments in Europe and Mumbai's recent lockdown will likely affect its rough diamond sales. De Beers raked in $440 million from its third sales cycle of 2021 compared to $550 million recorded during...
Today
COVID-19 pandemic fails to affect jewelry hallmarking in Russia
The hallmarking of jewelry in Russia in 2020, despite all the difficulties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, was carried out without failure, continuously. This was stated by Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov at the conclusive meeting held...
Today
Sarine records net profit of $2.4mn in FY2020
Sarine Technologies Ltd has announced its financial results for the year ended 31 December 2020. The Covid-19 virus severely affected the Group's operations for most of FY2020. The Group recorded revenue of $41.0 mn in FY2020, a decline of 20%...
Today
Caledonia commissions central shaft, boosts gold output
Caledonia Mining says the new Central Shaft at its 64%-owned Blanket Mine in Zimbabwe, is now fully operational. "We can now start to hoist rock, men and material [daily], which will solve our hoisting constraints and facilitate the planned...
Today
Lucapa recovers another +100 carat diamond at Lulo
Lucapa Diamond has recovered a 144-carat type IIa D-colour diamond from Mining Block 08 at its 40%-owned Lulo alluvial mine, in Angola.
Yesterday