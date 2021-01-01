How to Market Across Generations

(diamonds.net) - Many jewelers rely on “tried and true” methods of advertising, blasting consumers with the ideal of a happy couple: A man spots a gorgeous woman across the room and can’t take his eyes off her; their love grows, and he proposes with a beautiful, sparkling engagement ring. The idea behind this is to suggest that you, too, can have the romantic fairy tale if you shop with that jeweler. And for many in the target market — women — this is a story that sells. While such generation-neutral marketing may strike a chord with some shoppers, it doesn’t always sit well with those who want to see brands representing them and their needs.