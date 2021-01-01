How to Market Across Generations

(diamonds.net) - Many jewelers rely on “tried and true” methods of advertising, blasting consumers with the ideal of a happy couple: A man spots a gorgeous woman across the room and can’t take his eyes off her; their love grows, and he proposes with a beautiful, sparkling engagement ring. The idea behind this is to suggest that you, too, can have the romantic fairy tale if you shop with that jeweler. And for many in the target market — women — this is a story that sells. While such generation-neutral marketing may strike a chord with some shoppers, it doesn’t always sit well with those who want to see brands representing them and their needs.
News
ALROSA shifts April sales to the end of the month
The company said it has decided to shift the trading session for long-term clients originally scheduled for April 12 to the last decade of the month in order to maintain the balance in the rough diamond market.
Today
Petra delays release of report into alleged human rights abuses at Tanzania mine
Petra Diamonds has decided to defer the publication of its feedback on the independent investigation into the alleged human rights abuses at its Williamson mine, in Tanzania. The company said it recently obtained further additional information relating...
Today
De Beers provides stability to Anglo – Moody's
De Beers, a subsidiary of Anglo American is providing stability to the diversified group as well as improve its business profile, according to a report by risk assessment firm Moody's. It said De Beers provides geographic diversification for Anglo's...
Yesterday
BlueRock sells three gem-quality diamonds for $214,000
BlueRock Diamonds has sold three gem-quality diamonds recovered at its Kareevlei diamond mine, in South Africa for $214,000. The diamonds weighed 8.4 carats, 10.6 carats and 9.7 carats and they were sold for $88,000, $73,000 and $53,000, respectively...
Yesterday
COVID-19 infections spike again in Surat’s diamond cutting and polishing centre
The diamond cutting and polishing hubs in Surat are once again turning into COVID-19 hotspots as infections continue to spike in the city. This was revealed by the health department of Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC), according to a report...
Yesterday