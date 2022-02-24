Lunar Festival Seals China’s Comeback

(diamonds.net) - The Chinese New Year of 2020 could not have come at a worse time for the jewelry industry. The spread of the coronavirus across China — and beyond — was suddenly becoming a major threat to public health. Stores shut, and consumers canceled their travel plans. Retailers reported heavy sales slumps. Diamond suppliers, especially in India, feared their Far East clients would miss payments. Hong Kong, which relies on tourist business, suffered an almost instant hit as visitors stayed away, and has still not recovered. But the mainland, after tackling the virus early on and reopening its economy, has seen a rebound exceeding what many observers anticipated. With borders staying closed, domestic consumption has skyrocketed. The result was a far more positive lunar festival in 2021.
News
Zim selling diamonds to single buyer amid price collusion concerns – report
Zimbabwe is allegedly selling all parcels of rough diamonds at its auctions to a single buyer amid concerns that some corrupt officials from the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) and the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ)...
Today
Jewellery, Gem & Technology Dubai to debut in 2022
Envisioned as a high-impact jewellery sourcing experience, JGT Dubai is slated for its inaugural edition on 22 – 24 February 2022 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), according to a press release from the organisers.
Today
Asian gold demand recovers as Swiss exports to India spurt
Swiss customs data showed that in February Switzerland exported 56.5 tonnes of gold to India, 11.2 tonnes to Thailand, 2 tonnes to mainland China and 1 tonne to Hong Kong.
Today
Lucapa completes Mothae expansion project
Lucapa Diamond says it has completed the Mothae expansion project, in Lesotho, which is designed to increase nameplate capacity by 45% from about 1.1 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) to 1.6 Mtpa.
Yesterday
Future of Zim State-owned diamond company uncertain – report
State-owned Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC)'s future is uncertain due to the loss of lucrative concessions and government interference, according to a local weekly.
Yesterday