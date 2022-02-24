Lunar Festival Seals China’s Comeback

(diamonds.net) - The Chinese New Year of 2020 could not have come at a worse time for the jewelry industry. The spread of the coronavirus across China — and beyond — was suddenly becoming a major threat to public health. Stores shut, and consumers canceled their travel plans. Retailers reported heavy sales slumps. Diamond suppliers, especially in India, feared their Far East clients would miss payments. Hong Kong, which relies on tourist business, suffered an almost instant hit as visitors stayed away, and has still not recovered. But the mainland, after tackling the virus early on and reopening its economy, has seen a rebound exceeding what many observers anticipated. With borders staying closed, domestic consumption has skyrocketed. The result was a far more positive lunar festival in 2021.