The Software Pirates of Surat

(idexonline.com) - There's more than one way to get your diamonds scanned in Surat. Orthodox business practice is to buy a legitimate machine and license its software on a "pay as you go" basis. The alternative is to seek rough planning and inclusion mapping services elsewhere at a lower cost - using pirated software run on counterfeit machines. Diamond manufacturers in the cutting and polishing capital aren't so brazen as to actually have the technology on their premises. Instead, they send their diamonds, and very often their workers as well, to outside facilities with pools of machines to get them scanned. Sometimes they have specific machines set aside for their own use. The financial benefits are significant - using pirated software costs less than doing it legitimately - and the practice has caught on with quite a few polishers.
