Global gold output to rise 5.5% in 2021 – report

(mining.com) - After declining in 2019, global gold production was adversely affected by the covid-19 pandemic during 2020, while the suspension of expansion works and contractions from mines nearing closure also exacerbated the decline. Overall output in 2020 was estimated to have declined by 5.2% to 108 million ounces (moz), according to UK-based analytics company GlobalData. This year, however, total production is expected to bounce back and increase by 5.5% to 113.9moz and then grow to 124.1moz by 2024 – a 2.9% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Indonesia, Peru and the US will be the key contributors to this growth, GlobalData says. Combined production in these countries is expected to recover from an estimated 20.1moz in 2021 to 25.3moz in 2024.
News
Hong Kong auction to be led by two exceptional bracelets
A diamond bracelet by Cartier and a Jadeite bangle will lead the flagship jewellery auction of Sotheby’s scheduled for April 20 in Hong Kong.
Today
DMCC and AML/CFT support framework revisions for hand carry gold
DMCC-led industry roundtable of more than fifty government and private sector stakeholders have concluded that the Dubai Multi Commodity Centre (DMCC) and the Executive Office of the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism...
Today
Barrick Gold is set to sell Colosseum Gold Mine
Dateline Resources (DTR) has signed an agreement with LAC Minerals to acquire the Colosseum Gold Mine in San Bernardino County, California, according to The Market Herald.
Today
US-based LJ West Diamonds opens sales office in Perth
LJ West Diamonds, the New York-based company holds one of the world’s largest collections of Argyle pink diamonds as it is an Authorised Partner of the mine since the 1980s.
Yesterday
Signet Jewelers joins United Nations Global Compact
Signet Jewelers announced it has joined the United Nations Global Compact, the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative.
Yesterday