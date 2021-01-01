The Social Context of Jewellery’s Success

(gjepc.org) - US jewellery sales declined 0.3% to $62,678 million in 2020. For sales to be practically flat following an exceptionally challenging year is not bad at all. And for sales to skyrocket in the fourth quarter is far more than just “not bad”. During the last three months of 2020, sales totalled an estimated $24.7 billion, a 13.3% year-over-year rise. By comparison, in the previous ten years, Q4 sales rose on average just 1.9%. In recent weeks, the talk in the market has been optimistic, but laced with a thick thread of ominous storm clouds. Basically, the view is this: travel was banned, vacations didn’t take place, the stock market boomed and, therefore, people had cash in their pockets and sought where to spend it. In brief, this situation resulted in pent-up demand. But is that all there is to it? Because if it is, that means that it is perfectly reasonable to conclude that jewellery sales will decline as soon as travel is restored.
BlueRock sells three gem-quality diamonds for $214 000
BlueRock Diamonds has sold three gem-quality diamonds recovered at its Kareevlei diamond mine, in South Africa for $214 000. The diamonds weighed 8.4 carats, 10.6 carats and 9.7 carats and they were sold for $88 000, $73 000 and $53 000, respectively...
COVID-19 infections spike again in Surat’s diamond cutting and polishing centre
The diamond cutting and polishing hubs in Surat are once again turning into COVID-19 hotspots as infections continue to spike in the city. This was revealed by the health department of Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC), according to a report...
L’ÉCOLE’s ongoing exhibition draws from 3,000 years of China’s golden history
Van Cleef & Arpels’ jewellery institution L’ÉCOLE launches a retrospective of exceptional Chinese jewellery at an ongoing exhibit in Hong Kong, where all that glitters will be only gold, as per a media report.
Botswana Diamonds widens operating loss
Dual-listed diamond exploration company Botswana Diamonds has recorded an operating loss of £195,000 for the six months ended December 2020, an increase of £1,000 compared to the corresponding period in 2019. The group's operating loss for the year...
Prices for minor PGMs ruthenium, iridium set to rise in 2022 – report
The average price for minor platinum group metals (PGMs) ruthenium and iridium is expected to rise next year as that of platinum and palladium weaken due to new supply, MiningMx reports citing research house, SFA Oxford.
