The Ongoing Quest for a Sustainable Diamond

(jckonline.com) - For years, lab-grown diamond sellers habitually dubbed their products sustainable and eco-friendly. However, in 2019, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) sent letters to several companies warning them not to use those terms. The issue wasn’t just that the companies provided almost no information about the eco-impact of their processes—though that probably didn’t help. It was the language that they used, what the FTC called “general environmental benefit claims,” which are forbidden under its Green Guides. “It is rare that a product can have an environmental benefit in all the ways that consumers might take away from a general claim,” said FTC attorney Robert Frisby.
Russian Ministry of Finance will not buy diamonds from ALROSA
The Russian Ministry of Finance does not intend to buy rough diamonds from ALROSA, since there is no need for this taking into account the market movement, said RIA Novosti/Prime citing Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Moiseev, who told this to reporters...
Today
PGMs miner Northam Platinum posts solid first-half results
Platinum group metals (PGMs) mining company Northam Platinum has posted a solid half-year operational performance with normalised headline earnings rising 73.6% to R3.3 billion on a 51.9% increase in sales revenues to R11.9-billion.
Today
Lucapa boosts Lulo diamond resource by 35%
Lucapa Diamond says the in-situ resource carats at its 40%-owned Lulo diamond mine, in Angola, has increased by 35% to 135,900 carats from 100 000 carats in 2019.
Yesterday
Zim selling diamonds to single buyer amid price collusion concerns – report
Zimbabwe is allegedly selling all parcels of rough diamonds at its auctions to a single buyer amid concerns that some corrupt officials from the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) and the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ)...
Yesterday
Jewellery, Gem & Technology Dubai to debut in 2022
Envisioned as a high-impact jewellery sourcing experience, JGT Dubai is slated for its inaugural edition on 22 – 24 February 2022 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), according to a press release from the organisers.
Yesterday