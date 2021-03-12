SA mining firms face tricky ‘anti-vaxxer’ dilemma as gears up for COVID-19 vaccination plan

AWDC imports-exports data for February According to the data released by the AWDC, imports of rough diamonds by Antwerp decreased by 0.55% in February, 2021 reaching 8.2 million (against 8.3 million carats in 2020) and rose by 28.22% in value reaching $877 million (against...

Petra Diamonds concludes restructuring Petra Diamonds has finalised its restructuring, which will provide the company with a stable and sustainable capital structure, significantly reduced financial burdens as well as greater liquidity.

Zim to evict Chilonga villagers for diamonds, not dairy project – report Villagers in Chilonga – 35 kilometres south of Chiredzi town, in Zimbabwe – who are facing eviction to make way for a dairy project by Dendairy allege that the hidden reason for their removal is precious minerals in the area such as gold and...

PGI Report: Platinum leads to overall jewellery market recovery Platinum Guild International’s (PGI) Q4 2020 report says that platinum has been instrumental in leading the overall jewellery industry recovery in 2020 across key markets like China, India, Japan and the USA.