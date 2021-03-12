SA mining firms face tricky ‘anti-vaxxer’ dilemma as gears up for COVID-19 vaccination plan

(miningmx.com) - South Africa’s mining sector believes it can vaccinate between 2.5 and three million people against COVID-19 infections. Using its extensive healthcare facilities, digital database, and outreach into mining-related communities there’s no reason to suppose this won’t be achieved. Already the sector has tended to out-punch the rest of the country in terms of COVID-19 management.
