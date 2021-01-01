News

Debswana to boost diamond output by 38%

Debswana, a joint venture company between De Beers and the Botswana government, is set to boost its output by 38% this year to pre-pandemic levels, according to a media report.

Botswana Diamonds applies for kimberlite concessions in Zimbabwe

Aim-listed diamond exploration company, Botswana Diamonds has applied for kimberlite concessions in the North West of Zimbabwe.

Mountain Province announced plan for restart of operations at Gahcho Kué mine

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. reported that the ramp-up to resume operations at the Gahcho Kué Mine had begun. The mine suspended production related activities on February 6 after experiencing several cases of COVID-19.

Honk Kong jewellery export increases 19.4% in January vs last year

The data from the Census and Statistics Department indicated that Hong Kong’s jewellery exports were up 19.4 per cent y-on-y in January 2021, reflecting sustained recovery since November last year.

ALROSA puts up an exceptional 242-carat diamond for the 100th auction

In honor of the 100th anniversary auction of special-sized diamonds, ALROSA is putting up for auction one of the largest jewelry-quality crystals produced by the group since 2000. The last time a lot of this level was put up for open sale was five years...

Earrings-earphones and fairy tales by robots: 13 Russian participants in the Cosmos, Lem, Jewellery project announced

expert_02032021.png
     Image credit: Jewelry Report


By Irina Slesareva

(jewelry-report.ru) - The organizers of the Cosmos, Lem, Jewellery project announced 13 works from Russia that will take part in the international art project during the year:

Ekaterina Komarova, "I am a Person of action", a ring

Svetlana Subbotina, "Evolution", a brooch

Anastasia Korolyova, "Telescope", a collection

Maria Mamkayeva, "Fairy Tales by Robots", a necklace from the "Space Debris" collection

Anna Lopatkina, "Microchips", a collection

Diana Abramova-Varyukhina and Vladislav Abramov-Varyukhin, "Mascon", a bluetooth earphone

Ekaterina Fedotova, "the Sun and the Moon", a bracelet

Ksenia Shinkovskaya, "Alien brooch inspired by ‘The Star Diaries of Ijon Tikhij’"

Anna Grigorieva, "Knights of Holy Contact", a palm bracelet

Tamara Trusova, "Slice", a ring

Alexey Kryukov, "Wandering in an Ocean of Mind", a pendant

Pavel Timofeyev, a pendant from the "Zoo" collection of totems

The "Works by Students" category

Alexander Emelin, "The world is crazy", a brooch

Hors concours: "Gagarin", "Shturmanskie", watches

The competitive exhibition brings together the original art pieces inspired by the works by Stanislaw Lem, the popular Polish writer, philosopher and futurologist, on one platform. Currently, the designs by the artists from Poland, Great Britain, the USA, Norway, the Netherlands, Portugal, Japan, Sweden, Austria, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, and other countries have been announced to participate in the exhibition. According to the organizers, there are about 200 works in total, including the ones made by the Russians. Among the participants are Ruudt Peters (Netherlands), Felieke van der Leest (Netherlands), Katerina Belkina (Germany), Tim Carson (Great Britain), and others.

Starting from February, the project will proceed in the format of a travelling exhibition held in the cities associated with the Stanislaw Lem’s works - in Lvov, Krakow, Berlin, Vienna, and other cities. The virtual opening of the exposition took place in the fall in Wroclaw. The works by the participants in the Сosmos, Lem, Jewellery exhibition will be published in a 200-page art catalogue.

Organizer: The Eugeniusz Geppert Academy of Fine Arts (Poland, Wroclaw)

expert_02032021_palladin_gold.png
Singularity Ring from the Antigravity Collection by Palladin Gold                 Image credit: Jewelry Report

