Earrings-earphones and fairy tales by robots: 13 Russian participants in the Cosmos, Lem, Jewellery project announced



Image credit: Jewelry Report





By Irina Slesareva

(jewelry-report.ru) - The organizers of the Cosmos, Lem, Jewellery project announced 13 works from Russia that will take part in the international art project during the year:

Ekaterina Komarova, "I am a Person of action", a ring

Svetlana Subbotina, "Evolution", a brooch

Anastasia Korolyova, "Telescope", a collection

Maria Mamkayeva, "Fairy Tales by Robots", a necklace from the "Space Debris" collection

Anna Lopatkina, "Microchips", a collection

Diana Abramova-Varyukhina and Vladislav Abramov-Varyukhin, "Mascon", a bluetooth earphone

Ekaterina Fedotova, "the Sun and the Moon", a bracelet

Ksenia Shinkovskaya, "Alien brooch inspired by ‘The Star Diaries of Ijon Tikhij’"

Anna Grigorieva, "Knights of Holy Contact", a palm bracelet

Tamara Trusova, "Slice", a ring

Alexey Kryukov, "Wandering in an Ocean of Mind", a pendant

Pavel Timofeyev, a pendant from the "Zoo" collection of totems

The "Works by Students" category

Alexander Emelin, "The world is crazy", a brooch

Hors concours: "Gagarin", "Shturmanskie", watches

The competitive exhibition brings together the original art pieces inspired by the works by Stanislaw Lem, the popular Polish writer, philosopher and futurologist, on one platform. Currently, the designs by the artists from Poland, Great Britain, the USA, Norway, the Netherlands, Portugal, Japan, Sweden, Austria, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, and other countries have been announced to participate in the exhibition. According to the organizers, there are about 200 works in total, including the ones made by the Russians. Among the participants are Ruudt Peters (Netherlands), Felieke van der Leest (Netherlands), Katerina Belkina (Germany), Tim Carson (Great Britain), and others.

Starting from February, the project will proceed in the format of a travelling exhibition held in the cities associated with the Stanislaw Lem’s works - in Lvov, Krakow, Berlin, Vienna, and other cities. The virtual opening of the exposition took place in the fall in Wroclaw. The works by the participants in the Сosmos, Lem, Jewellery exhibition will be published in a 200-page art catalogue.

Organizer: The Eugeniusz Geppert Academy of Fine Arts (Poland, Wroclaw)





Singularity Ring from the Antigravity Collection by Palladin Gold Image credit: Jewelry Report

