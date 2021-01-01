De Beers to Seek Sightholders’ Polished Data

(diamonds.net) - De Beers is embarking on a tracking program for the diamonds it supplies to sightholders, as the miner seeks to enhance its use of data and ensure customers create value from the rough they buy. The company will ask manufacturers for information on polished outcomes under its new supply contract, which goes into effect in April, Rapaport News has learned. This will allow De Beers to check that manufacturers polish the goods rather than resell them, sightholders explained. It will also enable source verification, and will give the miner access to crucial market intelligence, the sources added.
News
Namibia deals heavy blow to mining speculators
Namibia will bar locals who own mineral exploration licences from selling to foreigners, in a bid to discourage speculation in the sector, according to a news report citing a senior government official.
Today
Israel’s polished diamond exports up 24% in February
Israel’s polished diamond exports increased by 24 per cent y-o-y to $251.6 mn; and in volume terms too exports increased 20 per cent to 122,784 carats in February.
Today
Results of the contest "Arkhangelsk Province - the territory of health" summed up
AGD DIAMONDS has been announced the winner of the competition "Arkhangelsk Province - the territory of health" in the category "Health in the workplace".
Yesterday
Debmarine Namibia diamond output slides as COVID-19 takes toll
Debmarine Namibia, a joint venture marine diamond mining company between De Beers and the Namibian government says it registered a 13% decline in production to 1.125-million carats last year as demand dropped due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Yesterday
Tsodilo gets nod to list on OTCQB
TSX-V-listed Tsodilo Resources was last week granted permission to commence trading on the OTCQB Venture Market, which offers developing Canadian companies the benefits of being publicly traded in the U.S. with lower cost and complexity than a U.S. exchange...
Yesterday