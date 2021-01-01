De Beers to Seek Sightholders’ Polished Data

(diamonds.net) - De Beers is embarking on a tracking program for the diamonds it supplies to sightholders, as the miner seeks to enhance its use of data and ensure customers create value from the rough they buy. The company will ask manufacturers for information on polished outcomes under its new supply contract, which goes into effect in April, Rapaport News has learned. This will allow De Beers to check that manufacturers polish the goods rather than resell them, sightholders explained. It will also enable source verification, and will give the miner access to crucial market intelligence, the sources added.