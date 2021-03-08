Successful marine mining vessel repair leads to two more ship repair projects

De Beers Group appoints prime contractor to carry out closure work at Victor mine The De Beers Group Victor Mine, Ontario’s first and only diamond mine, is moving to the next phase of closure following the appointment of Golder as the prime contractor.

Angola’s Luaxe to produce 5.7 Mcts in 2023, negotiating with De Beers and Rio Tinto Angola's new Luaxe diamond deposit is expected to add 5.7 million carats to the national total output in 2023, which is more than half of its total production in 2020, according to a news report citing a senior government official.

TAGS reports high-level uptake for second month in succession For the second consecutive month, Trans-Atlantic Gem Sales (TAGS) extended the event by 2 days to manage the considerable demand from companies seeking appointments, as per a press release from the company.

Christie’s announced global sustainability initiative Christie’s confirmed today its commitment to more sustainable operations, pledging to be net zero by 2030.