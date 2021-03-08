Successful marine mining vessel repair leads to two more ship repair projects

(engineeringnews.co.za) - The successful repair of the Gariep mining vessel, operated by De Beers Marine, in November has led to two further ship repair projects being booked for 2021 at the Port of Cape Town, the Western Cape Department of Economic Development and Tourism (DEDAT) said on February 25.
