News

De Beers Group appoints prime contractor to carry out closure work at Victor mine

The De Beers Group Victor Mine, Ontario’s first and only diamond mine, is moving to the next phase of closure following the appointment of Golder as the prime contractor.

Yesterday

Angola’s Luaxe to produce 5.7 Mcts in 2023, negotiating with De Beers and Rio Tinto

Angola's new Luaxe diamond deposit is expected to add 5.7 million carats to the national total output in 2023, which is more than half of its total production in 2020, according to a news report citing a senior government official.

Yesterday

TAGS reports high-level uptake for second month in succession

For the second consecutive month, Trans-Atlantic Gem Sales (TAGS) extended the event by 2 days to manage the considerable demand from companies seeking appointments, as per a press release from the company.

Yesterday

Christie’s announced global sustainability initiative

Christie’s confirmed today its commitment to more sustainable operations, pledging to be net zero by 2030.

Yesterday

Petra sells 299 ct diamond for $12.18 mln

Petra Diamonds has sold a 299.3-carat diamond recovered at its Cullinan diamond mine in South Africa early this year for $12.18 million. The diamond was sold to Stargems DMCC.

08 march 2021

Successful marine mining vessel repair leads to two more ship repair projects

Today
Expert reports

(engineeringnews.co.za) - The successful repair of the Gariep mining vessel, operated by De Beers Marine, in November has led to two further ship repair projects being booked for 2021 at the Port of Cape Town, the Western Cape Department of Economic Development and Tourism (DEDAT) said on February 25.

Print version