Buying the World's Worst Diamonds

(idexonline.com) - Cormac Kinney is in the market for cheap diamonds. The cheaper the better. And he doesn't care what they look like. He's not buying them for their beauty, he's buying them to be traded as a commodity. His approach to diamond buying is the "polar opposite" of almost everyone else in the market. He doesn't see the gems, he doesn't even know what price he's paying. His only concern is that his automated system will buy the natural, polished diamonds he needs across a range of sizes, colors and clarities so they can be packaged into collections of exactly the same value. "We're paying the cheapest price for the worst diamonds," he says, as long as they fit the criteria.
News
Today
Today
Yesterday
Yesterday
Yesterday