Five Important Trends Playing Out in the Diamond Industry Right Now

(paulzimnisky.com) - Despite relatively stable consumer demand for diamonds in established markets like the U.S. and notable growth from newer markets like China, for the most of last decade the diamond industry has felt apathetic. This can in part be explained by an arguably oversupplied supply-chain, insufficient marketing efforts and a general pessimism towards the diamond business as a changing consumer economy challenges traditional industries. That said, as of late, the diamond industry has been acknowledging these challenges, in some areas more proactively than others, with various macro as well as more micro initiatives. Perhaps serendipitously, the events of 2020 seemed to pressure the industry to take a more accelerated approach to many of these initiatives, five of which are more pronounced in my opinion.
News
Indian worker finds 14.9 ct diamond in MP’s Panna district
A labourer Ramkrishna Vishwakarma found a 14.9 carats diamond with an estimated worth of US$ 96,139.96 from a shallow diamond mine in the Krishna Kalyanpur belt in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district, according to a report in etvbharat.com.
Today
Nirav Modi to be extradited to India
A UK magistrates' court on 25 Feb 2021 ordered the extradition of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, who is wanted in India in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case, as per media reports.
Today
Lucapa realises $3.7mln from Lulo diamonds sale
Lucapa Diamond has sold 1,040 carats from its 40%-owned Lulo alluvial mine in Angola for $3.7 million or $3,525 per carat.
26 february 2021
De Beers' core earnings drop 25% to $417 mln
De Beers' core earnings eased 25% to $417 million in 2020 compared to $558 million, the previous year due to the impact of the lower sales volumes and the lower rough price index reducing margins in both the mining and trading business, particularly...
26 february 2021
Alrosa Zim bemoans excessive bureaucracy to obtain exploration concessions
Alrosa Zimbabwe, a unit of Russia’s diamond giant, Alrosa has reportedly raised complaints around red tape in applications for exploration concessions and other authorisations in the southern African country.
26 february 2021