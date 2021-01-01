De Beers increases diamond prices again as revival keeps going

(bnnbloomberg.ca) - De Beers lifted diamond prices at its third consecutive sale as an industrywide recovery from the pandemic gathers pace. The world’s biggest diamond producer raised prices by about 4 per cent at its second sale of the year, according to people familiar with the situation who asked not to be identified because the information is private. A spokesman for De Beers declined to comment.
Lucara eyes debt financing for Karowe underground expansion
Lucara Diamond is actively exploring opportunities to arrange debt financing for the underground expansion for those amounts which are expected to exceed the Company's cash flow from operations during the construction period.
Today
China’s jewellery market grows rapidly post pandemic
Jewellery consumption in China grew faster than all overall social consumer goods post-pandemic period, according to a report released by Guangzhou Diamond Exchange recently.
Today
Lucapa recovers 215 ct diamond from Mothae
Lucapa Diamond has recovered a 215-carat diamond from its 70%-owned Mothae kimberlite mine in Lesotho. The stone is the largest top-colour white diamond and fifth +100 carat diamond recovered at the Mothae mine since commercial diamond mining...
Yesterday
GIA counters counterfeit inscriptions
Recently, Gemological Institute of America (GIA) encountered a number of stones that did not match the GIA report submitted with them.
Yesterday
Yesterday