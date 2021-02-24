From the Sublime (De Beers) to the Ridiculous (Lil Uzi Vert)

News
Polished diamond prices show steady gains during the final quarter of 2020
UNI Diamonds, a fintech company presents the Natural Diamond (NDP) Quarterly Price Report, compiled from the 120 leading diamond trading companies from around the world, as per the press release from the company.
Yesterday
WDC urges enhanced due diligence for rough diamond exports believed to have originated from the CAR
In light of recent reports by the international media, observers on the ground and NGOs about political unrest in the Central African Republic (CAR), the World Diamond Council (WDC) reiterates its call to members of the diamond industry...
Yesterday
Lucara eyes debt financing for Karowe underground expansion
Lucara Diamond is actively exploring opportunities to arrange debt financing for the underground expansion for those amounts which are expected to exceed the Company's cash flow from operations during the construction period.
Yesterday
China’s jewellery market grows rapidly post pandemic
Jewellery consumption in China grew faster than all overall social consumer goods post-pandemic period, according to a report released by Guangzhou Diamond Exchange recently.
Yesterday
Lucapa recovers 215 ct diamond from Mothae
Lucapa Diamond has recovered a 215-carat diamond from its 70%-owned Mothae kimberlite mine in Lesotho. The stone is the largest top-colour white diamond and fifth +100 carat diamond recovered at the Mothae mine since commercial diamond mining...
24 february 2021