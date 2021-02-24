From the Sublime (De Beers) to the Ridiculous (Lil Uzi Vert)

Polished diamond prices show steady gains during the final quarter of 2020 UNI Diamonds, a fintech company presents the Natural Diamond (NDP) Quarterly Price Report, compiled from the 120 leading diamond trading companies from around the world, as per the press release from the company.

WDC urges enhanced due diligence for rough diamond exports believed to have originated from the CAR In light of recent reports by the international media, observers on the ground and NGOs about political unrest in the Central African Republic (CAR), the World Diamond Council (WDC) reiterates its call to members of the diamond industry...

Lucara eyes debt financing for Karowe underground expansion Lucara Diamond is actively exploring opportunities to arrange debt financing for the underground expansion for those amounts which are expected to exceed the Company's cash flow from operations during the construction period.

China’s jewellery market grows rapidly post pandemic Jewellery consumption in China grew faster than all overall social consumer goods post-pandemic period, according to a report released by Guangzhou Diamond Exchange recently.