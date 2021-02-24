News

Polished diamond prices show steady gains during the final quarter of 2020

UNI Diamonds, a fintech company presents the Natural Diamond (NDP) Quarterly Price Report, compiled from the 120 leading diamond trading companies from around the world, as per the press release from the company.

Yesterday

WDC urges enhanced due diligence for rough diamond exports believed to have originated from the CAR

In light of recent reports by the international media, observers on the ground and NGOs about political unrest in the Central African Republic (CAR), the World Diamond Council (WDC) reiterates its call to members of the diamond industry...

Yesterday

Lucara eyes debt financing for Karowe underground expansion

Lucara Diamond is actively exploring opportunities to arrange debt financing for the underground expansion for those amounts which are expected to exceed the Company's cash flow from operations during the construction period.

Yesterday

China’s jewellery market grows rapidly post pandemic

Jewellery consumption in China grew faster than all overall social consumer goods post-pandemic period, according to a report released by Guangzhou Diamond Exchange recently.

Yesterday

Lucapa recovers 215 ct diamond from Mothae

Lucapa Diamond has recovered a 215-carat diamond from its 70%-owned Mothae kimberlite mine in Lesotho. The stone is the largest top-colour white diamond and fifth +100 carat diamond recovered at the Mothae mine since commercial diamond mining...

24 february 2021

From the Sublime (De Beers) to the Ridiculous (Lil Uzi Vert)

Today
Expert reports
(idexonline.com) - Two diamond stories that appeared in the mainstream media stood out for me this week. One was a very respectable tale from the finance pages about De Beers announcing its biggest sight revenue for three years. The other was just about the weirdest diamond story you're likely to read, about a rap singer having a $24m pink diamond implanted in his forehead. From the sublime to the ridiculous. 
