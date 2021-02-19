Natural or Lab-created Diamonds for Engagement Rings? (10 Questions Answered)

(learningjewelry.com) - Did you know that until 1870, the only places where diamonds were obtained from were the river beds of Brazil and India? Even though there are more sources of diamonds today, diamonds are still rare and out of reach for many people. So, where do all the diamonds in engagement rings come from? Some of them are made in the lab, and others are mined. Are the diamonds grown in the lab the same as the ones that come from the mines? Should your engagement ring be made from lab-created or natural diamond? Are engagement rings made from lab-created diamonds cheaper than the natural ones? This article answers all these questions and more.