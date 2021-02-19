Natural or Lab-created Diamonds for Engagement Rings? (10 Questions Answered)

(learningjewelry.com) - Did you know that until 1870, the only places where diamonds were obtained from were the river beds of Brazil and India? Even though there are more sources of diamonds today, diamonds are still rare and out of reach for many people. So, where do all the diamonds in engagement rings come from? Some of them are made in the lab, and others are mined. Are the diamonds grown in the lab the same as the ones that come from the mines? Should your engagement ring be made from lab-created or natural diamond? Are engagement rings made from lab-created diamonds cheaper than the natural ones? This article answers all these questions and more.
Zim probes acquittal of Israeli national in $2,5mln diamond case – report
Zimbabwe's Special Anti-Corruption Unit (SACU) is investigating the acquittal of an Israel pilot and diamond dealer, Shmuel Kainan Klein in a magistrate's court in 2012 after he was found with 8, 486 carats of rough diamonds worth $2,5...
Today
Rio Tinto’s diamond production dips 14% in 2020
Rio Tinto, in its annual results, reports that diamond production had declined 14 per cent in 2020 as compared to 2019, attributing it to lower carats recovered at Diavik in Canada, where a 10% reduction in grade was partially offset by an increase...
Yesterday
Moscow will host Women's Business - the world's first exhibition of women jewelers and designers
The exhibition will be held on February 25 to March 6 in Moscow’s Ilgiz F. Gallery - a chamber space that allows focusing on the exclusivity of the event. This exhibition - probably for the first time in the world - will be open only to female exponents...
Yesterday
Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Industry holds round table on jewelry industry problems
Last Tuesday, the Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Industry held an event to award the winners of the prestigious Russian Diamond Line 2020 jewelry contest, which brought together the country’s leading jewelry industry experts. The winning jewelry could...
Yesterday
ALROSA names a large diamond mined in Yakutia as Sputnik V
ALROSA has decided to name an especially large gem-quality diamond in honor of the first Russian vaccine against COVID-19. The company announced this in a press release distributed earlier this week. Named Sputnik V, the diamond weighs 100.53 carats...
19 february 2021