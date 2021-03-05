The future of diamonds is in recaptured CO2 pollution

(worldbestnews.info) - Diamonds haven’t always been a girl’s best friend. Before the 1930’s, they were no more synonymous with weddings than opals, rubies and sapphires which had been routinely used in engagement rings for centuries. It really wasn’t until DeBeers — the South African mining company which has historically controlled around 85 percent of the international diamond market — launched its “A Diamond Is Forever” marketing scheme in the 1940s that demand for the sparkly stones skyrocketed. An estimated 142 million carats of rough diamonds were dug out of mines worldwide in 2019 — often at reprehensible environmental and human costs. Pulling just one carat of diamond out of the ground demands workers to move close to 100 square feet of soil, resulting in nearly 6,000 pounds of waste material and up to a ton of released carbon dioxide. Strip mines, such as the Mir mine in Eastern Siberia below, can be seen from the ISS.