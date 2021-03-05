News

Petra sells 299 ct diamond for $12.18 mln

Petra Diamonds has sold a 299.3-carat diamond recovered at its Cullinan diamond mine in South Africa early this year for $12.18 million. The diamond was sold to Stargems DMCC.

Anjin targets diamond output of 900 000 ct in 2021

Anjin Investments, a joint venture between China's Anhui Foreign Economic Construction Company (AFECC) and Matt Bronze, an investment vehicle controlled by Zimbabwe's military, is planning to produce 900 000 carats this year, according...

Sarine to apply for Dual Listing on Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange

Sarine Technologies Ltd advised its investing public that the Board Of Directors of the Company has resolved to seek a dual listing of its shares for trading on the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE), as per a press release from the company.

Russia’s Krasnoyarsk Territory will be explored for gold

Geologists will explore the North-Yenisei District of the Krasnoyarsk Territory in Russia for ore gold in the course of three years, according to a press release from RosTender.info.

WDC urges extreme caution when exporting diamonds from CAR

The World Diamond Council (WDC) says the diamond industry should carry out enhanced due diligence when considering the purchase of goods believed to be emanating from the Central African Republic (CAR).

05 march 2021

The future of diamonds is in recaptured CO2 pollution

(worldbestnews.info) - Diamonds haven’t always been a girl’s best friend. Before the 1930’s, they were no more synonymous with weddings than opals, rubies and sapphires which had been routinely used in engagement rings for centuries. It really wasn’t until DeBeers — the South African mining company which has historically controlled around 85 percent of the international diamond market — launched its “A Diamond Is Forever” marketing scheme in the 1940s that demand for the sparkly stones skyrocketed. An estimated 142 million carats of rough diamonds were dug out of mines worldwide in 2019 — often at reprehensible environmental and human costs. Pulling just one carat of diamond out of the ground demands workers to move close to 100 square feet of soil, resulting in nearly 6,000 pounds of waste material and up to a ton of released carbon dioxide. Strip mines, such as the Mir mine in Eastern Siberia below, can be seen from the ISS.

