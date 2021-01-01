How To Operate as an Online-Only Store

(diamonds.net) - Esther Fortunoff’s store has been through a lot in the nearly 100 years it’s been in business. Her grandparents Max and Clara Fortunoff opened the shop in 1922 as a New York-based housewares store, but it segued to include jewelry in 1957. In 2005, the family sold the majority share in the then-20-store Fortunoff chain to two private-equity firms, which filed for Chapter 11 a few years later. That led Esther and her brother David to reacquire the business and relaunch it online as Fortunoffjewelry.com.