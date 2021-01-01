How To Operate as an Online-Only Store

(diamonds.net) - Esther Fortunoff’s store has been through a lot in the nearly 100 years it’s been in business. Her grandparents Max and Clara Fortunoff opened the shop in 1922 as a New York-based housewares store, but it segued to include jewelry in 1957. In 2005, the family sold the majority share in the then-20-store Fortunoff chain to two private-equity firms, which filed for Chapter 11 a few years later. That led Esther and her brother David to reacquire the business and relaunch it online as Fortunoffjewelry.com.
News
Mountain Province announced plan for restart of operations at Gahcho Kué mine
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. reported that the ramp-up to resume operations at the Gahcho Kué Mine had begun. The mine suspended production related activities on February 6 after experiencing several cases of COVID-19.
Today
Honk Kong jewellery export increases 19.4% in January vs last year
The data from the Census and Statistics Department indicated that Hong Kong’s jewellery exports were up 19.4 per cent y-on-y in January 2021, reflecting sustained recovery since November last year.
Today
ALROSA puts up an exceptional 242-carat diamond for the 100th auction
In honor of the 100th anniversary auction of special-sized diamonds, ALROSA is putting up for auction one of the largest jewelry-quality crystals produced by the group since 2000. The last time a lot of this level was put up for open sale was five years...
Yesterday
Lucapa recovers 19th +100ct from Lulo
Lucapa Diamond has recovered the 19th +100 carat diamond from its 40%-owned Lulo alluvial diamond mine in Angola. The 114 carat Type IIa D-colour white diamond was recovered from Mining Block 46 (MB46), making it the third +100 carat...
Yesterday
Petra to commence implementation of business restructuring
Petra Diamonds is expected to commence the implementation of the company’s restructuring from early this month. “…the company is pleased to announce that the scheme conditions effective date has occurred,” it said in a brief statement.
Yesterday