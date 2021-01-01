What History Says About the Current Diamond Battle

(jckonline.com) - When Dan Scott, the founder and brand architect of Luxe Licensing, hears natural and lab-grown diamond sellers take shots at each other, it pains him. Because he has seen this movie before. In a late January webinar for Gemmological Research Indsustries, Scott, the former chief marketing officer for designer Scott Kay, recounted two past intratrade battles he was involved in: platinum vs. palladium, and cobalt vs. tungsten carbide. He tells JCK that while both sides enjoyed momentary victories, everyone ended up losing.
Rio Tinto to see Board changes after forthcoming AGMs
Rio Tinto Chairman Simon Thompson has informed the Board that he will not seek re-election as a non-executive director at the 2022 Annual General Meetings of Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto. Sam Laidlaw, a senior independent director of Rio Tinto plc, and...
RZM Murowa earmarks $450 mln to expand Zim operations
RZM Murowa (formerly Murowa Diamonds), a subsidiary of RioZim is set to invest $450 million to expand its operations in the Midlands Province, Zimbabwe, according to the state media.
Rockwell shareholders approve amalgamation agreement with Bristco
Rockwell Diamonds' shareholders have approved the company's amalgamation agreement with Bristco, a company wholly owned by Mark Bristow who is the current chief executive of Barrick Gold.
Gem Diamonds' Letšeng rehabilitate, conserve wetlands in Lesotho
Gem Diamonds' 70%-owned Letšeng Diamonds is rehabilitating and conserving wetlands as well as improve rangelands surrounding the wetlands in Lesotho where it is mining diamonds.
Diamcor Q3 revenue falls as COVID-19 takes toll
Diamcor Mining says it generated revenue of about $138 000 from the sale of diamonds unearthed at Krone-Endora at Venetia project, in South Africa for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to about $1,9 million, a year earlier.
