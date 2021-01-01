Stunning Canadian Diamonds — De Beers Taps Into Unexpected Natural Wonders For New Collection

Rio Tinto expands its COVID-19 testing program at Diavik diamond mine To further reduce the risk of COVID-19 to its workforce and local communities, Rio Tinto is expanding its testing program at the Diavik diamond mine by introducing both point of pickup and mid-rotation COVID-19 testing for workers.

Gemfields to resume operations at Kagem, Montepuez Gemfields says both its 75%-owned Kagem Mining emerald mine in Zambia and 75%-owned Montepuez Ruby Mining (MRM) ruby mine, in Mozambique, are set to restart production this month, albeit in a phased manner. It said mining operations will...

Debswana to boost diamond output by 38% Debswana, a joint venture company between De Beers and the Botswana government, is set to boost its output by 38% this year to pre-pandemic levels, according to a media report.

Botswana Diamonds applies for kimberlite concessions in Zimbabwe Aim-listed diamond exploration company, Botswana Diamonds has applied for kimberlite concessions in the North West of Zimbabwe.