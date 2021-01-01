Stunning Canadian Diamonds — De Beers Taps Into Unexpected Natural Wonders For New Collection

(papercitymag.com) - In celebration of the natural beauty of the countries from which its diamonds are produced, De Beers Jewellers has introduced Reflections of Nature, the venerable house’s latest collection in the stratospheric world of high jewelry. The dazzling collection features five sets — Okavango Grace, Motlatse Marvel, Namib Wonder, Landers Radiance and Ellesmere Treasure — with a total of 39 exclusive pieces.
Rio Tinto expands its COVID-19 testing program at Diavik diamond mine
To further reduce the risk of COVID-19 to its workforce and local communities, Rio Tinto is expanding its testing program at the Diavik diamond mine by introducing both point of pickup and mid-rotation COVID-19 testing for workers.
Gemfields to resume operations at Kagem, Montepuez
Gemfields says both its 75%-owned Kagem Mining emerald mine in Zambia and 75%-owned Montepuez Ruby Mining (MRM) ruby mine, in Mozambique, are set to restart production this month, albeit in a phased manner. It said mining operations will...
Debswana to boost diamond output by 38%
Debswana, a joint venture company between De Beers and the Botswana government, is set to boost its output by 38% this year to pre-pandemic levels, according to a media report.
Botswana Diamonds applies for kimberlite concessions in Zimbabwe
Aim-listed diamond exploration company, Botswana Diamonds has applied for kimberlite concessions in the North West of Zimbabwe.
Mountain Province announced plan for restart of operations at Gahcho Kué mine
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. reported that the ramp-up to resume operations at the Gahcho Kué Mine had begun. The mine suspended production related activities on February 6 after experiencing several cases of COVID-19.
