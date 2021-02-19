Some Created Diamond Sellers Want to Make “As-Grown” A Thing

Moscow will host Women's Business - the world's first exhibition of women jewelers and designers The exhibition will be held on February 25 to March 6 in Moscow’s Ilgiz F. Gallery - a chamber space that allows focusing on the exclusivity of the event. This exhibition - probably for the first time in the world - will be open only to female exponents...

Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Industry holds round table on jewelry industry problems Last Tuesday, the Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Industry held an event to award the winners of the prestigious Russian Diamond Line 2020 jewelry contest, which brought together the country’s leading jewelry industry experts. The winning jewelry could...

ALROSA names a large diamond mined in Yakutia as Sputnik V ALROSA has decided to name an especially large gem-quality diamond in honor of the first Russian vaccine against COVID-19. The company announced this in a press release distributed earlier this week. Named Sputnik V, the diamond weighs 100.53 carats...

South Africa drafts exploration programme implementation plan The South African government’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has drafted an exploration programme implementation plan, according to President Cyril Ramaphosa.