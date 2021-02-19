Some Created Diamond Sellers Want to Make “As-Grown” A Thing

(jckonline.com) - Green Rocks CEO Leon Peres is a man on a mission—one that some might call quixotic but that he thinks will determine the future of the man-made diamond market. It all stems from the recent change in lab-created diamond grading reports.
Moscow will host Women's Business - the world's first exhibition of women jewelers and designers
The exhibition will be held on February 25 to March 6 in Moscow’s Ilgiz F. Gallery - a chamber space that allows focusing on the exclusivity of the event. This exhibition - probably for the first time in the world - will be open only to female exponents...
Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Industry holds round table on jewelry industry problems
Last Tuesday, the Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Industry held an event to award the winners of the prestigious Russian Diamond Line 2020 jewelry contest, which brought together the country’s leading jewelry industry experts. The winning jewelry could...
ALROSA names a large diamond mined in Yakutia as Sputnik V
ALROSA has decided to name an especially large gem-quality diamond in honor of the first Russian vaccine against COVID-19. The company announced this in a press release distributed earlier this week. Named Sputnik V, the diamond weighs 100.53 carats...
19 february 2021
South Africa drafts exploration programme implementation plan
The South African government’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has drafted an exploration programme implementation plan, according to President Cyril Ramaphosa.
19 february 2021
FCRF Report: Minor decrease in fancy color diamond prices in 2020
The Fancy Color Research Foundation (FCRF) has announced the Fancy Color Diamond Index results for Q4 and a summary of 2020.
