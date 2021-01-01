Petra overhauls Williamson security after interim report details running battles with illegal diamond miners

(miningmx.com) - Petra Diamonds suspended staff and would replace the private security firm at its Williamson mine in Tanzania as it sought to unscramble numerous claims of human rights abuses involving scores of artisanal miners over more than 10 years. The UK-listed firm also said it would open up diamond tailings resources that artisanal miners could access in an effort to provide “economic development opportunities”.
