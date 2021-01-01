Petra overhauls Williamson security after interim report details running battles with illegal diamond miners

Lucara core earnings plunge on lower revenues Lucara Diamond's core earnings plunged to $18.4 million in 2020 compared to $73.1 million for the same period in 2019 due to lower revenues.

Winners of Russian Diamond Line 2020 receive their awards Recently, the Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) hosted an exhibition displaying collections of jewelry from Russia’s leading brands and jewelry artists, as well as the creative achievements of the finalists and laureates of the Russian...

Boaz Moldawsky elected President of the Israel Diamond Exchange Yesterday, Boaz Moldawsky was declared the new President of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE). Moldawsky served as IDE Vice President and IDI Chairman.

Petra Diamonds not completely out of the woods? Petra Diamonds says despite a successful restructuring, its forecasts remain sensitive to trading conditions and the impact of COVID-19 may further have a material impact on the group's ability to operate within its covenants. It said additional...