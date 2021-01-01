Place Vendôme Jewelers Offer Respite From Pandemic Gloom

(yahoo.com) - The French capital may be empty of visitors, but the jewelers on Place Vendôme bustled with activity during couture week, polishing up collections to show in intimate settings, present on a screen and — most importantly — send to Asia. Traditional calendars have been upended by the pandemic and jewelry shown over the week was the result of efforts that were highly complicated by the crisis. Work may have been more difficult behind the scenes, but this did not take away from the luster on display. Jewelry houses are betting on a strong return of business when things begin to clear up and traveling resumes, and are gearing up for recovery times — in the meantime, offering a shot of glamour to offset the current gloom.