Place Vendôme Jewelers Offer Respite From Pandemic Gloom

(yahoo.com) - The French capital may be empty of visitors, but the jewelers on Place Vendôme bustled with activity during couture week, polishing up collections to show in intimate settings, present on a screen and — most importantly — send to Asia. Traditional calendars have been upended by the pandemic and jewelry shown over the week was the result of efforts that were highly complicated by the crisis. Work may have been more difficult behind the scenes, but this did not take away from the luster on display. Jewelry houses are betting on a strong return of business when things begin to clear up and traveling resumes, and are gearing up for recovery times — in the meantime, offering a shot of glamour to offset the current gloom.
Gem Diamonds' Letšeng rehabilitate, conserve wetlands in Lesotho
Gem Diamonds' 70%-owned Letšeng Diamonds is rehabilitating and conserving wetlands as well as improve rangelands surrounding the wetlands in Lesotho where it is mining diamonds.
Today
Diamcor Q3 revenue falls as COVID-19 takes toll
Diamcor Mining says it generated revenue of about $138 000 from the sale of diamonds unearthed at Krone-Endora at Venetia project, in South Africa for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to about $1,9 million, a year earlier.
Today
FAEA and Norilsk Nickel jointly outlined priorities to support indigenous peoples
Russia’s Federal Agency for Ethnic Affairs (FAEA) and Norilsk Nickel signed an agreement on interaction and cooperation while providing support to the indigenous small-numbered peoples of the North (ISNPN).
Yesterday
ALROSA Q4 and 12M 2020 IFRS results
ALROSA, a global leader in diamond mining, announced its IFRS results for Q4 and 12M 2020. In Q4, revenue doubled q-o-q to RUB 98.6 bn (up 53% y-o-y) on the back of strong demand recovery toward year-end. For 12M, revenue came in at RUB 221.5...
Yesterday
Sarine Technologies records net profit of $2.4mn in FY2020
Sarine Technologies Ltd has announced its financial results FY2020 for the year ended 31 December 2020, mentioning that the Covid-19 virus affected the Group's operations for most of FY2020. But, despite the challenging year affected by the COVID-19...
Yesterday