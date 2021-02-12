Wary of diamonds after ravages of COVID-19, Botswana’s President wants more coal mines

(miningmx.com) - Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi told the virtual Mining Indaba on Wednesday [February 3] that his government was keen to diversify the economy by developing the coal and base metals sectors to reduce an unhealthy reliance on diamond production.
News
Global diamond market does a ‘dive and bounce’ in 2020 - report
While 2020 was a challenging year, it recovered quickly, and all came together in the fourth quarter, says the recent Golan Diamond Market Report. According to diamond industry analyst Edahn Golan, who cites the latest government data in his report...
Yesterday
Tsodilo closes second tranche of private placement
Tsodilo Resources has concluded the second and final tranche of its private placement financing for gross proceeds of $150 000.
Yesterday
Jewellery World Awards is currently accepting entries for 2021
The Jewellery World Awards (JWA), formerly the JNA Awards, is now accepting entries for 2021. JWA also launched three new categories aimed at covering a wider scope of companies in the global jewellery and gemstone industry.
Yesterday
ALROSA to donate COVID-19 vaccines to Angola, Zimbabwe
Russian diamond miner ALROSA is set to donate the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccines to Angola and Zimbabwe, according to a Bloomberg report citing the company's chief executive Sergey Ivanov.
Yesterday
Diamcor earns $606k from second rough sale in Dubai
Diamcor has earned $606,415 from 2,028.33 carats of rough diamonds recovered from the processing of quarry material at its Krone-Endora at Venetia Project, in South Africa. The tender, which took place in Dubai, achieved an average price of $298.97 per...
12 february 2021