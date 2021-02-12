Wary of diamonds after ravages of COVID-19, Botswana’s President wants more coal mines

Global diamond market does a ‘dive and bounce’ in 2020 - report While 2020 was a challenging year, it recovered quickly, and all came together in the fourth quarter, says the recent Golan Diamond Market Report. According to diamond industry analyst Edahn Golan, who cites the latest government data in his report...

Tsodilo closes second tranche of private placement Tsodilo Resources has concluded the second and final tranche of its private placement financing for gross proceeds of $150 000.

Jewellery World Awards is currently accepting entries for 2021 The Jewellery World Awards (JWA), formerly the JNA Awards, is now accepting entries for 2021. JWA also launched three new categories aimed at covering a wider scope of companies in the global jewellery and gemstone industry.

ALROSA to donate COVID-19 vaccines to Angola, Zimbabwe Russian diamond miner ALROSA is set to donate the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccines to Angola and Zimbabwe, according to a Bloomberg report citing the company's chief executive Sergey Ivanov.