News

Namdia CEO faces disciplinary action – report

Namibia's state-owned diamond trading company, Namib Desert Diamonds (Namdia) has confirmed that its chief executive Kennedy Hamutenya is facing disciplinary action over alleged irregularities at the company.

Today

India’s polished diamond exports up 9.44 % in January 2021

India’s cut and polished diamond export increased 9.44 per cent registering $1804.83 mn during Jan 2021 as against $1649 mn exported in Jan 2020, according to provisional data released by the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India.

Yesterday

Botswana Diamonds signs agreement to speed up diamond exploration

Botswana Diamonds has entered into a cooperation agreement with Diamexstrat Botswana to fund exploration of its prospecting licence assets in the southern African country.

Yesterday

Petra H1 revenue, output down due to the COVID-19 outbreak

Petra Diamonds, which has operations in South Africa and Tanzania, says its first-half revenue for the fiscal year 2021 eased 8% to $178.1 million from 1,71 million carats sold compared to $193.9 million realised from 1,74 million carats sold, a...

Yesterday

Alrosa Zim to get more diamond prospecting concessions

Alrosa Zimbabwe is expected to receive an additional 15 diamond prospecting concessions by late this month to early March, according to news reports.

Yesterday

Luxury Giants Like Louis Vuitton Are Falling for Big Gems

Today
Expert reports
(New Your Times) - A handful of huge diamonds has arrived in the world of high jewelry that could alter the entire business. In January 2020 Louis Vuitton, the world’s most valuable luxury brand, revealed it had bought the second-largest rough diamond ever mined. It bought the 1,758-carat Sewelô for an undisclosed amount in collaboration with Lucara Diamond Corporation and HB Company. But it turns out the brand’s appetite for great big diamonds was just beginning. In November, it purchased a smaller, but still uncommonly large, rough diamond, the 549-carat Sethunya. The acquisitions are compelling evidence that Vuitton, the star of the sprawling LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton luxury conglomerate founded by Bernard Arnault, is polishing its high jewelry credentials. And it is not alone.
Print version