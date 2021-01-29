Luxury Giants Like Louis Vuitton Are Falling for Big Gems

Namdia CEO faces disciplinary action – report Namibia's state-owned diamond trading company, Namib Desert Diamonds (Namdia) has confirmed that its chief executive Kennedy Hamutenya is facing disciplinary action over alleged irregularities at the company.

India’s polished diamond exports up 9.44 % in January 2021 India’s cut and polished diamond export increased 9.44 per cent registering $1804.83 mn during Jan 2021 as against $1649 mn exported in Jan 2020, according to provisional data released by the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India.

Botswana Diamonds signs agreement to speed up diamond exploration Botswana Diamonds has entered into a cooperation agreement with Diamexstrat Botswana to fund exploration of its prospecting licence assets in the southern African country.

Petra H1 revenue, output down due to the COVID-19 outbreak Petra Diamonds, which has operations in South Africa and Tanzania, says its first-half revenue for the fiscal year 2021 eased 8% to $178.1 million from 1,71 million carats sold compared to $193.9 million realised from 1,74 million carats sold, a...