Luxury Giants Like Louis Vuitton Are Falling for Big Gems

Namdia CEO faces disciplinary action – report
Namibia's state-owned diamond trading company, Namib Desert Diamonds (Namdia) has confirmed that its chief executive Kennedy Hamutenya is facing disciplinary action over alleged irregularities at the company.
Today
India’s polished diamond exports up 9.44 % in January 2021
India’s cut and polished diamond export increased 9.44 per cent registering $1804.83 mn during Jan 2021 as against $1649 mn exported in Jan 2020, according to provisional data released by the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India.
Yesterday
Botswana Diamonds signs agreement to speed up diamond exploration
Botswana Diamonds has entered into a cooperation agreement with Diamexstrat Botswana to fund exploration of its prospecting licence assets in the southern African country.
Yesterday
Petra H1 revenue, output down due to the COVID-19 outbreak
Petra Diamonds, which has operations in South Africa and Tanzania, says its first-half revenue for the fiscal year 2021 eased 8% to $178.1 million from 1,71 million carats sold compared to $193.9 million realised from 1,74 million carats sold, a...
Yesterday
Alrosa Zim to get more diamond prospecting concessions
Alrosa Zimbabwe is expected to receive an additional 15 diamond prospecting concessions by late this month to early March, according to news reports.
Yesterday