How Chow Tai Fook became one of the biggest gold and jewellery chains in the world

(South China Morning Post) - Chow Tai Fook was founded in 1929 in Guangzhou, in southern China, by Chow Chi-yuen, a native of Shunde, a town 45km (28 miles) to the south of that city; in those days, it operated solely as a goldsmith. In 1938 the company opened its first shop in Macau, then one in Hong Kong the following year. It was in 1956 that the company really started to expand under the control of Cheng Yu-tung, son-in-law of Chow, who had taken him on as a penniless apprentice. Cheng, who died in 2016, went on to become Hong Kong’s third-richest person. Cheng was the central figure in the success of the company, transforming Chow Tai Fook from a shop selling bullion and traditional gold accessories to a jewellery retailer in the modern sense, and expanding into a host of other businesses, many of which his companies are still involved in today, including property (New World Development), hotels (in particular the Rosewood group), energy, aviation and urban transit (Citybus and New World First Bus). Today Chow Tai Fook employs more than 28,100 people and deals with about 6,000 suppliers.