How Chow Tai Fook became one of the biggest gold and jewellery chains in the world

(South China Morning Post) - Chow Tai Fook was founded in 1929 in Guangzhou, in southern China, by Chow Chi-yuen, a native of Shunde, a town 45km (28 miles) to the south of that city; in those days, it operated solely as a goldsmith. In 1938 the company opened its first shop in Macau, then one in Hong Kong the following year. It was in 1956 that the company really started to expand under the control of Cheng Yu-tung, son-in-law of Chow, who had taken him on as a penniless apprentice. Cheng, who died in 2016, went on to become Hong Kong’s third-richest person. Cheng was the central figure in the success of the company, transforming Chow Tai Fook from a shop selling bullion and traditional gold accessories to a jewellery retailer in the modern sense, and expanding into a host of other businesses, many of which his companies are still involved in today, including property (New World Development), hotels (in particular the Rosewood group), energy, aviation and urban transit (Citybus and New World First Bus). Today Chow Tai Fook employs more than 28,100 people and deals with about 6,000 suppliers.
FCRF Report: Minor decrease in fancy color diamond prices in 2020
The Fancy Color Research Foundation (FCRF) has announced the Fancy Color Diamond Index results for Q4 and a summary of 2020.
Today
Founding Namdia chairperson Masiza dead at 50
The founding chairperson of the Namibian state-owned diamond trading company Namib Desert Diamonds (Namdia) Shakespeare Masiza has died at the age of 50.
Today
Norilsk Nickel: The planned investments in the Murmansk Region reach about $1 bn
Norilsk Nickel plans to invest about $ 1 billion in the Murmansk Region from 2021 to 2025. This was announced by Andrey Grachev, the company’s Vice President at the session of the Murmansk Regional Duma.
Yesterday
Mountain Province announced the sale of exceptional quality rough diamond
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced the upcoming sale of the largest gem quality diamond recovered to date from the Gahcho Kué mine, located in Canada's Northwest Territories.
Yesterday
TAGS next event to take place from 24 February to 1 March 2021
January 2021 saw the Dubai Diamond Exchange (DDE) host 4 rough diamond tenders in addition to ALROSA and De Beers presenting goods to their contractual buyers. As a result and following strong seasonal sales into the American and Chinese markets...
Yesterday