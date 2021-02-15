How Are Luxury Brands Juggling the Paradox of Exclusivity and Inclusivity?

(Content Commerce Insider) - Following the recent online debut of their collaboration on the Prada Fall/Winter 2021 menswear collection, co-creative directors Raf Simons and Miuccia Prada engaged in a livestreamed conversation with college students from around the world, with students faces projected on enormous portrait screens, dwarfing the two designers. One student from Ghana asked whether luxury can exist in the absence of wealth, noting that in his country local artisanal craft is most valued. Miuccia Prada responded that fashion must evolve to be more open and accessible, closing with, “If you have anything to propose, stay in touch!” That exchange between a student and the head of a global fashion powerhouse illustrates a new level of approachability and inclusivity that has been emerging in the luxury industry.