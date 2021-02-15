How Are Luxury Brands Juggling the Paradox of Exclusivity and Inclusivity?

(Content Commerce Insider) - Following the recent online debut of their collaboration on the Prada Fall/Winter 2021 menswear collection, co-creative directors Raf Simons and Miuccia Prada engaged in a livestreamed conversation with college students from around the world, with students faces projected on enormous portrait screens, dwarfing the two designers. One student from Ghana asked whether luxury can exist in the absence of wealth, noting that in his country local artisanal craft is most valued. Miuccia Prada responded that fashion must evolve to be more open and accessible, closing with, “If you have anything to propose, stay in touch!” That exchange between a student and the head of a global fashion powerhouse illustrates a new level of approachability and inclusivity that has been emerging in the luxury industry.
News
KP civil society coalition launches conflict diamonds campaign
The Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC) has launched a new campaign, 'Conflict diamonds are real, real talk' in a bid to expose the existence of conflict diamonds.
Yesterday
ALROSA earns $10 mln at this year’s first auction
ALROSA summed up the results of rough diamond auction (over 10.8 carats) held in Dubai from January 19 to February 9, 2021.
Yesterday
Titan’s jewellery sales up 17% in Q3 of FY’20-21
Diwali sales lifted Titan Company’s jewellery division Tanishq’s y-o-y growth sales in Q3 FY 2020-21 by 17% to $1.06 billion in the three months ending December 31.
Yesterday
China’s burgeoning affluent families fuel luxury consumption
China’s Hurun Research Institute released a report recently, revealing the mainland, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan’s number and geographic distribution of China’s affluent and high-net-worth households.
Yesterday
Global diamond market does a ‘dive and bounce’ in 2020 - report
While 2020 was a challenging year, it recovered quickly, and all came together in the fourth quarter, says the recent Golan Diamond Market Report. According to diamond industry analyst Edahn Golan, who cites the latest government data in his report...
15 february 2021