Dispute resolution key to change perception of Angolan diamond sector

(miningreview.com) - Experts discussing the future of Angola’s already promising diamond sector, agreed that a transparent and credible dispute resolution mechanism along with associated industry legislation and institutions will improve the country’s attractiveness for foreign investors. The country is currently the world’s fifth largest producer of diamonds. In spite of this, only 40% of the country’s known diamond resources are being mined and recovered – largely the result of weak investor confidence in the country’s legislation and policy. A live webinar by Mining Review Africa and Africa Mining Forum, unpacked the potential and challenges of Angola as an investment destination.
News
EMERCOM of Russia assessed emergency readiness of Bystrinsky Mining and Processing Division
EMERCOM of Russia has completed the check of the Bystrinsky Mining and Processing Division in the Zabaykalsky Krai of Siberia for its readiness to eliminate possible emergencies.
Today
SGCCI’s 'Sparkle-21' slated for Feb 20-22 in Surat
The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SGCCI) has organized a grand 'Sparkle-21 Gems and Jewellery Exhibition' at Surat International Exhibition and Convention Center, Sarsana from February 20 to 22.
Today
Ashish Pethe elected Chairman & Saiyam Mehra as Vice Chairman of GJC
The All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), the national apex body of the gems and jewellery industry has appointed Ashish Pethe as Chairman and Saiyam Mehra as its Vice Chairman for two years, according to a press release from the...
Yesterday
Russian government authorizes Alrosa to sell 242.31 carat diamond overseas
The Russian Government authorized Alrosa-Nyurba, a subsidiary of the Russian diamond miner Alrosa, to export and sell at an auction overseas a 242.31 carat diamond. The relevant document was posted on the official website of legal information on Monday...
Yesterday
China dominates production of lab-grown diamonds
Lab-grown diamond production reached between 6 and 7 million carats in 2020, with 50% to 60% of it manufactured in China using high-pressure, and high-temperature technology, according to a report backed by AWDC. The Global Diamond Industry 2020...
Yesterday