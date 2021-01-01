Dispute resolution key to change perception of Angolan diamond sector

(miningreview.com) - Experts discussing the future of Angola’s already promising diamond sector, agreed that a transparent and credible dispute resolution mechanism along with associated industry legislation and institutions will improve the country’s attractiveness for foreign investors. The country is currently the world’s fifth largest producer of diamonds. In spite of this, only 40% of the country’s known diamond resources are being mined and recovered – largely the result of weak investor confidence in the country’s legislation and policy. A live webinar by Mining Review Africa and Africa Mining Forum, unpacked the potential and challenges of Angola as an investment destination.