Beware a Supply Bottleneck

(diamonds.net) - In the February issue of the Rapaport Research Report, we consider the question of whether the strong rough sales are a product of polished demand or of the low supply that typified the market earlier in 2020. It could be both. What’s certain is that the rough market must cool in the coming months or risk throwing the industry back into a polished-oversupply scenario.
News
BlueRock's Kareevlei mine net carats up 53%
BlueRock Diamonds has recorded a 53% increase in net carats to 516,200 carats from 337,018 carats in 2018, according to an updated resource statement for its Kareevlei diamond mine in South Africa.
Yesterday
The gold-jewellery industry’s trade shows are back with physical attendance
The Italian Exhibition Group, which heads the sole management of international B2B gold and jewellery events in Italy, announces the reorganization of its 2021 calendar.
Yesterday
Vast remains optimistic of concluding Zim diamond JV deal
Vast Resources is still confident of concluding the long-awaited joint venture between its subsidiary Katanga Mining and the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC).
Yesterday
NDC launches the official partner program for retailers
Natural Diamond Council is delighted to announce the NDC Official Partner Program: A collaborative program designed for jewelry retailers across the United States who share the mission in amplifying consumer desirability for the modern diamond dream...
Yesterday
Ekati mine staff will return to work in full at the end of February
Dominion Diamond Mines, which completed the sale of the Ekati Diamond Mine on Wednesday, said that the mine staff will return to work in full by the end of February.
05 february 2021