Israel Optimistic After Heavy Trading Slump

ALROSA nets $ 430 million from diamond sales in January In a press release distributed on Wednesday, ALROSA said it netted $ 430 million from January diamond sales - $ 421 million for rough diamonds and $ 9 million for polished diamonds.

Gemfields emerald, ruby output plummet due to COVID-19 pandemic Gemfields says its 75%-owned Kagem emerald mine, in Zambia, produced 9.3-million carats in 2020 compared to 42-million carats in 2019. The miner suspended much of its mining and processing activity from March last year due to the COVID-19 restrictions...

WGC: Chinese jewellery industry set to grow in 2021 World Gold Council (WGC) recently published the Gold Demand Trends 2020. The data from the report indicates that China’s jewellery demand dipped by 35 per cent last year. The reason was attributed to challenges posed by COVID-19 and other related...

Yakutia believes ALROSA should diversify The head of Yakutia, Aisen Nikolaev said in an interview with RIA Novosti on Tuesday that ALROSA should be more actively engaged in geological exploration and that it is necessary to study options for diversifying its activities.