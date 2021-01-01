Israel Optimistic After Heavy Trading Slump

(diamonds.net) - Leaders of Israel’s diamond sector expressed confidence in a recovery after strong trading in the final months of last year offered hope that the worst of the coronavirus crisis was over. Israel’s final 2020 result — a 31% slump in polished exports — was better than many had feared during the height of the downturn, executives noted in the end of January. Sales in December skyrocketed as demand picked up during the holiday season.
