WDC urges extreme caution when exporting diamonds from CAR

The World Diamond Council (WDC) says the diamond industry should carry out enhanced due diligence when considering the purchase of goods believed to be emanating from the Central African Republic (CAR).

05 march 2021

BlueRock raises £1.5 mln to complete expansion project at Kareevlei

BlueRock Diamonds has raised £1.5 million through an oversubscribed subscription of 3,75 million new ordinary shares for 40 pence per share.

05 march 2021

Hong Kong’s jewellery retail sales dip 31.7% in January 2021

Due to the fourth wave of COVID-19 cases in Hong Kong, jewellery sales in the city dipped by 31.7 per cent in January 2021, but the pace of decline had eased slightly, as per the government data.

05 march 2021

Rio Tinto to see Board changes after forthcoming AGMs

Rio Tinto Chairman Simon Thompson has informed the Board that he will not seek re-election as a non-executive director at the 2022 Annual General Meetings of Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto. Sam Laidlaw, a senior independent director of Rio Tinto plc, and...

05 march 2021

RZM Murowa earmarks $450 mln to expand Zim operations

RZM Murowa (formerly Murowa Diamonds), a subsidiary of RioZim is set to invest $450 million to expand its operations in the Midlands Province, Zimbabwe, according to the state media.

04 march 2021

The Origin of Diamonds Can Be Fingerprinted, Study Shows

Today
(jckonline.com) - Ever since the blood diamond issue burst into public consciousness more than two decades ago, the industry has searched for a scientific method to determine the origin of diamonds. That need is felt most acutely in the Central African Republic (CAR) - currently the world’s only source of conflict diamonds, according to the Kimberley Process (KP) certification scheme. Recently, a trio of scientists from Mintek, the research arm of South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, tested a variety of techniques on three CAR diamond parcels, to see if they could determine what region the parcels came from. They had some success, but only under certain conditions.
