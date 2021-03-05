The Origin of Diamonds Can Be Fingerprinted, Study Shows

WDC urges extreme caution when exporting diamonds from CAR The World Diamond Council (WDC) says the diamond industry should carry out enhanced due diligence when considering the purchase of goods believed to be emanating from the Central African Republic (CAR).

BlueRock raises £1.5 mln to complete expansion project at Kareevlei BlueRock Diamonds has raised £1.5 million through an oversubscribed subscription of 3,75 million new ordinary shares for 40 pence per share.

Hong Kong’s jewellery retail sales dip 31.7% in January 2021 Due to the fourth wave of COVID-19 cases in Hong Kong, jewellery sales in the city dipped by 31.7 per cent in January 2021, but the pace of decline had eased slightly, as per the government data.

Rio Tinto to see Board changes after forthcoming AGMs Rio Tinto Chairman Simon Thompson has informed the Board that he will not seek re-election as a non-executive director at the 2022 Annual General Meetings of Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto. Sam Laidlaw, a senior independent director of Rio Tinto plc, and...