Is The European Luxury Stock Rise Real Or A Mirage?

Petra allows artisanal miners to exploit old tailings material at Williamson Petra Diamonds has introduced an artisanal tailings project, where local community members will be able to exploit old tailings material at the Williamson Mine in Tanzania, in a formalised and controlled manner.

Webinar: LGDs journey from ‘Factory to Market’ On 10 Feb 2021, producers and cutters of CVD diamonds opened the door of their factories and revealed the process of CVD diamonds production; and also the whole process of cutting and polishing CVD roughs to final polished goods… and eventually to...

Russia wants to cancel import duties on small diamonds The Russian Ministry of Finance has submitted a proposal to the Eurasian Economic Commission to cancel import duties on small-sieve-size colored precious stones and diamonds (weighing less than 0.3 carats) for a period of 2 years, Interfax reported...

Endiama, Gemcorp ink JV to develop Mulepe diamond deposit Endiama Mining, a subsidiary of Angola's State-owned diamond company Endiama has entered into a joint venture (JV) agreement with Gemcorp, an emerging markets trade and investment group, to develop the Mulepe diamond deposit in Lunda Norte...