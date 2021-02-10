Is The European Luxury Stock Rise Real Or A Mirage?

(jingdaily.com) - The European luxury stocks of LVMH, Hermès, and Kering have risen “to record highs” during the global pandemic and have invited “comparisons with US technology behemoths,” according to Bloomberg. Meanwhile, Reuters also reported on these “bullish brokerage calls” and the impact luxury stocks were having on the STOXX Europe 600. Unsurprisingly, some investors are bullish about these luxury stocks.
Petra allows artisanal miners to exploit old tailings material at Williamson
Petra Diamonds has introduced an artisanal tailings project, where local community members will be able to exploit old tailings material at the Williamson Mine in Tanzania, in a formalised and controlled manner.
Today
Webinar: LGDs journey from ‘Factory to Market’
On 10 Feb 2021, producers and cutters of CVD diamonds opened the door of their factories and revealed the process of CVD diamonds production; and also the whole process of cutting and polishing CVD roughs to final polished goods… and eventually to...
Today
Russia wants to cancel import duties on small diamonds
The Russian Ministry of Finance has submitted a proposal to the Eurasian Economic Commission to cancel import duties on small-sieve-size colored precious stones and diamonds (weighing less than 0.3 carats) for a period of 2 years, Interfax reported...
Yesterday
Endiama, Gemcorp ink JV to develop Mulepe diamond deposit
Endiama Mining, a subsidiary of Angola's State-owned diamond company Endiama has entered into a joint venture (JV) agreement with Gemcorp, an emerging markets trade and investment group, to develop the Mulepe diamond deposit in Lunda Norte...
Yesterday
ALROSA nets $ 430 million from diamond sales in January
In a press release distributed on Wednesday, ALROSA said it netted $ 430 million from January diamond sales - $ 421 million for rough diamonds and $ 9 million for polished diamonds.
Yesterday