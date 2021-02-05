Diamond Trade Is Roaring Back Thanks To Stuck-At-Home Shoppers

(fa-mag.com) - The global diamond trade spent years in the doldrums, only to be crippled by the pandemic just as things started looking up. Now, at last, business is booming again. Factories in the industry’s “engine room” -- the Indian city of Surat -- are so desperate to boost production that the most-skilled cutters and polishers are being headhunted with offers of 50% pay hikes and perks like free food and housing. Miner De Beers is poised for its biggest rough-diamond sale in three years, even after raising prices, and rival Alrosa PJSC said this week it expects the recovery will keep going for some time.
Vast remains optimistic of concluding Zim diamond JV deal
Vast Resources is still confident of concluding the long-awaited joint venture between its subsidiary Katanga Mining and the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC).
Today
NDC launches the official partner program for retailers
Natural Diamond Council is delighted to announce the NDC Official Partner Program: A collaborative program designed for jewelry retailers across the United States who share the mission in amplifying consumer desirability for the modern diamond dream...
Today
Ekati mine staff will return to work in full at the end of February
Dominion Diamond Mines, which completed the sale of the Ekati Diamond Mine on Wednesday, said that the mine staff will return to work in full by the end of February.
05 february 2021
Botswana accelerates non-diamond exploration
Botswana has accelerated plans to digitise and make geoscience information readily available to potential investors to promote non-diamond exploration, according to President Mokgweetsi Masisi. He told a virtual 2021 Investing in African Mining Indaba...
05 february 2021
South African mining firms shine on JSE despite COVID-19 pandemic
South African mining companies showed resilience and ability to recover as they had a strong showing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange in 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
05 february 2021