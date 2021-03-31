News

Outstripping rise in rough prices may be triggered by upsurge in polished prices

According to VTB Capital, an investment bank headquartered in Moscow, the increase in prices for rough diamonds by their largest suppliers, De Beers and ALROSA at the end of last year and the start of this year was triggered by an upsurge in polished...

De Beers starts year on sparkling note as mid-stream customers restock

De Beers has accrued $650 million from the first sales cycle of 2021 compared to $551 million, a year earlier or $452 million the previous month, according to Anglo American.

Zim deletes contentious clause that unnerved mining investors

Zimbabwe has capitulated under pressure as it deleted a clause in the amendment to the Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Act, which recently unnerved investors who viewed it as a clandestine return of the controversial 51-49% ownership structure...

GIA is accepting scholarship applications until March 31, 2021

GIA is accepting scholarship applications until March 31, 2021 for classes that start June through December of this year. The scholarships are open to prospective students around the world.

India seeks to develop production of lab-grown diamonds

India has doubled the base customs duty on imports of lab-grown polished diamonds in an effort to protect and develop its own production of such goods.

Natural Diamonds: An "Intruder" in the Laboratory-Grown Supply Chain

Debbie Azar is president and co-founder of Gemological Science International (GSI)

(idexonline.com) - Last May, I wrote a Memo about the need for full disclosure on grading reports issues by gemological laboratories when it comes to post-growth treatments of laboratory-grown diamonds. That has not changed. What is changing is an emerging pattern of "undisclosed" natural diamonds being mixed with laboratory-grown diamonds in jewelry. It is a new and different conversation to have around disclosures, testing and ethics.

