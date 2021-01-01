De Beers: The Times They Are a-Changin'

(idexonline.com) - There's a new president in the White House, there's a new weapon against the pandemic and the times, as Bob Dylan put it back in 1964, they are a-changin'. There's no "one-size-fits-all" way to sum up the mood of eight billion people across our planet. We all have our own worlds, determined by where we live, who we love, how we fill our days and the values we hold dear. In our own world, that of diamonds, change is also in the air. De Beers, the biggest supplier of diamonds.
De Beers starts year on sparkling note as mid-stream customers restock
De Beers has accrued $650 million from the first sales cycle of 2021 compared to $551 million, a year earlier or $452 million the previous month, according to Anglo American.
Zim deletes contentious clause that unnerved mining investors
Zimbabwe has capitulated under pressure as it deleted a clause in the amendment to the Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Act, which recently unnerved investors who viewed it as a clandestine return of the controversial 51-49% ownership structure...
India seeks to develop production of lab-grown diamonds
India has doubled the base customs duty on imports of lab-grown polished diamonds in an effort to protect and develop its own production of such goods.
Lucapa sells Lulo diamonds for $5.9 mln
Lucapa Diamond has conducted its first diamond sale of 2021 from its 40%-owned Lulo alluvial mine in Angola, which raked in $5.9 million. A rough diamond parcel of 4,273 carats was sold for $1,375 per carat.
Gem Diamonds 2020 output down as revenue improves
Gem Diamonds' rough diamond output at its 70%-owned Letšeng mine in Lesotho dropped by 12% to 100,780 carats in the fiscal year 2020 compared to 113, 974 carats, a year earlier.
