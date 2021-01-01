Steinmetz walks free after prosecution, but clear message sent to mining sector wrongdoers

(miningmx.com) - The conviction for bribery of Beny Steinmetz, the head of Beny Steinmetz Resources Group is an important moment in the fight against corruption in the mining sector, but there are doubts the Israeli businessman will ever step foot in jail, said Bloomberg News. A Geneva court last week sentenced Steinmetz to five years in jail after finding him guilty of offering $8.5m to the wife of deceased former Guinea president, Lansana Conté for the rights to part of the Simandou iron ore deposit. Steinmetz has appealed the decision.
Gem Diamonds 2020 output down as revenue improves
Gem Diamonds' rough diamond output at its 70%-owned Letšeng mine in Lesotho dropped by 12% to 100,780 carats in the fiscal year 2020 compared to 113, 974 carats, a year earlier.
The big brands love big diamonds
The luxury brands who are not typically identified with the high jewelry category are drawn to big and exclusive diamonds, as a path to be part of what is considered a growth segment.
India trims import duty on gold and silver to 7.5% from 12.5%
India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced a slew of measures to boost Gem & Jewellery exports by cutting import duty on precious metals such as gold, silver and platinum within the new country’s budget for 2021-2022, GJEPC said in...
Fears of clandestine return of Zim empowerment law
There are fears that the Zimbabwean government has clandestinely returned an empowerment law that it dropped following the ouster of the late President Robert Mugabe late 2017.
Debswana diamond exports eased 30% in 2020
Debswana, a joint venture between De Beers and the Botswana government, registered a 30% drop in rough diamond exports in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Reuters citing statistics released by the Bank of Botswana.
