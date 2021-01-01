Steinmetz walks free after prosecution, but clear message sent to mining sector wrongdoers

(miningmx.com) - The conviction for bribery of Beny Steinmetz, the head of Beny Steinmetz Resources Group is an important moment in the fight against corruption in the mining sector, but there are doubts the Israeli businessman will ever step foot in jail, said Bloomberg News. A Geneva court last week sentenced Steinmetz to five years in jail after finding him guilty of offering $8.5m to the wife of deceased former Guinea president, Lansana Conté for the rights to part of the Simandou iron ore deposit. Steinmetz has appealed the decision.