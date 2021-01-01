Zimbabwe: Army-Linked Anjin Grabs Richest Diamond Claim

(allafrica.com) - An army-linked miner, Anjin Investments (Pvt) Ltd, grabbed the most lucrative diamond claim in Marange from a firm owned by the government after being relicensed under unclear circumstances, it has emerged. Investigations carried out with support from Information for Development Trust, a non-profit organisation helping journalists to expose corruption and bad governance, established that Anjin has effectively taken over Portal B, a diamond-rich zone in Marange that was being mined by the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC), a government outfit set up in 2016.
News
Gem Diamonds 2020 output down as revenue improves
Gem Diamonds' rough diamond output at its 70%-owned Letšeng mine in Lesotho dropped by 12% to 100,780 carats in the fiscal year 2020 compared to 113, 974 carats, a year earlier.
Today
The big brands love big diamonds
The luxury brands who are not typically identified with the high jewelry category are drawn to big and exclusive diamonds, as a path to be part of what is considered a growth segment.
Today
India trims import duty on gold and silver to 7.5% from 12.5%
India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced a slew of measures to boost Gem & Jewellery exports by cutting import duty on precious metals such as gold, silver and platinum within the new country’s budget for 2021-2022, GJEPC said in...
Yesterday
Fears of clandestine return of Zim empowerment law
There are fears that the Zimbabwean government has clandestinely returned an empowerment law that it dropped following the ouster of the late President Robert Mugabe late 2017.
Yesterday
Debswana diamond exports eased 30% in 2020
Debswana, a joint venture between De Beers and the Botswana government, registered a 30% drop in rough diamond exports in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Reuters citing statistics released by the Bank of Botswana.
Yesterday