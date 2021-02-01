The Future of Jewelry, Part 10: Industry Structure - In the Age of COVID-19

(GemThoughts) - The jewelry business has been around for thousands of years. Some technologies have remained essentially the same. Other technologies have enhanced and broadened manufacturing, and, in the process, have made the distribution and selling of jewelry more complex, more inter-reliant, and more regional, if not global. All of it has prevailed based on one consistent force - people want jewelry. This has been true in all societies, no matter how remote or insulated. Jewelry is intensely personal - it is worn on the body - and invariably evokes emotional associations unmatched by any other man-made product. That attraction will not fade even as we enter an epoch in world history that may bring change at a pace and depth that humanity has never seen. All that considered, we plod along, a step at a time, dealing with what is at hand. Each of us sit at some point in the value chain, both contributing to and being affected by everything that happens between the material sources and the consumer. Those effects are now global in scope. Sometimes they benefit us individually, and sometimes they are severely destructive. Today, both effects have been greatly magnified by powerful natural, technologic and societal trends that are destabilizing established norms.