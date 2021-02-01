The Future of Jewelry, Part 10: Industry Structure - In the Age of COVID-19

(GemThoughts) - The jewelry business has been around for thousands of years. Some technologies have remained essentially the same. Other technologies have enhanced and broadened manufacturing, and, in the process, have made the distribution and selling of jewelry more complex, more inter-reliant, and more regional, if not global. All of it has prevailed based on one consistent force - people want jewelry. This has been true in all societies, no matter how remote or insulated. Jewelry is intensely personal - it is worn on the body - and invariably evokes emotional associations unmatched by any other man-made product. That attraction will not fade even as we enter an epoch in world history that may bring change at a pace and depth that humanity has never seen. All that considered, we plod along, a step at a time, dealing with what is at hand. Each of us sit at some point in the value chain, both contributing to and being affected by everything that happens between the material sources and the consumer. Those effects are now global in scope. Sometimes they benefit us individually, and sometimes they are severely destructive. Today, both effects have been greatly magnified by powerful natural, technologic and societal trends that are destabilizing established norms.
News
Gem Diamonds 2020 output down as revenue improves
Gem Diamonds' rough diamond output at its 70%-owned Letšeng mine in Lesotho dropped by 12% to 100,780 carats in the fiscal year 2020 compared to 113, 974 carats, a year earlier.
Today
The big brands love big diamonds
The luxury brands who are not typically identified with the high jewelry category are drawn to big and exclusive diamonds, as a path to be part of what is considered a growth segment.
Today
India trims import duty on gold and silver to 7.5% from 12.5%
India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced a slew of measures to boost Gem & Jewellery exports by cutting import duty on precious metals such as gold, silver and platinum within the new country’s budget for 2021-2022, GJEPC said in...
Yesterday
Fears of clandestine return of Zim empowerment law
There are fears that the Zimbabwean government has clandestinely returned an empowerment law that it dropped following the ouster of the late President Robert Mugabe late 2017.
Yesterday
Debswana diamond exports eased 30% in 2020
Debswana, a joint venture between De Beers and the Botswana government, registered a 30% drop in rough diamond exports in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Reuters citing statistics released by the Bank of Botswana.
Yesterday