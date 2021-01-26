Were Diamond Companies Worth the Investment?

(diamonds.net) - What parameters would one use to assess a company’s performance? For our analysis, sales provide the best indication of how a business is doing. Taking that a step further, revenue generated across a group of companies within a sector provides valuable insight into the market’s performance. Investors in stocks consider many more factors. Expectations for the company — and for the equity markets as a whole — largely influence whether they will buy or sell. They certainly did not base their trading decisions on short-term revenue performances in 2020, when demand fell across all segments of the diamond and jewelry industry yet share prices rose. The Rapaport Diamond Jewelry (RDJ) index, a theoretical stock list comprising the industry’s top 10 public companies by revenue, gained 11.5% during the year. It outperformed the Dow Jones Industrial Average, despite weakness in the individual companies’ sales.
Endiama incurs heavy loss due to COVID-19 pandemic – report
The Angolan state-owned diamond company, Endiama recorded a loss of $400 million from its 2020 operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the local media. Angola had initially targeted to produce diamonds worth $1.4 billion last year.
Yesterday
Indian police raid Diyora & Bhanderi Corporation
Last Thursday, police in the Indian state of Gujarat raided Diyora & Bhanderi Corporation (DBC) in the Surat suburb and seized diamond scanning equipment.
Yesterday
Diamcor boosts output, revenues since resumption of operations
Diamcor says it is making significant progress increasing processing volumes, diamond recoveries, and revenues since the resumption of operations at Venetia project in South Africa following the required suspension lasting for the majority of 2020 due...
Yesterday
The candle flame contains millions of micro-diamonds
The candle flame contains millions of micro-diamonds. This discovery was made by professor Wuzong Zhou from the University of St. Andrews in Scotland. The scientist found in the process of candle burning every second a million and a half diamonds are...
Yesterday
Mountain Province Diamonds clocks US$21.8 million in first diamond sale of 2021
Mountain Province Diamonds said it garnered US$21.8 million from its first sale of rough diamonds this year held in Antwerp, Belgium and closed on January 22, 2021. The company having sold 241,827 carats of diamonds reached an average price of US$90...
26 january 2021