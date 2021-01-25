Forever and For Good: How diamond mines impact local communities

(thenewsminute.com) - Natural diamonds have become more than just precious heirlooms - they’re symbols of a deep and abiding positive relationship between diamond mines and their local communities. What is a diamond worth? The answer, when you ask somebody who owns a natural diamond, will usually be emotional rather than monetary. Natural diamonds carry a feeling of resilience and authenticity. They’re cherished heirlooms, passed down from beloved ancestors. They’re preferred for their immense worth and emotional value. And beyond the glamour and luxury lies the positive impact diamond mines have on communities around them. For example, the members of the Natural Diamond Council (NDC), an alliance of natural diamond companies, took the pledge to align with the UN’s sustainable development goals - which aim to improve health and education, preserve the environment, and tackle climate change. And that’s only the start.
News
Mountain Province Diamonds clocks US$21.8 million in first diamond sale of 2021
Mountain Province Diamonds said it garnered US$21.8 million from its first sale of rough diamonds this year held in Antwerp, Belgium and closed on January 22, 2021. The company having sold 241,827 carats of diamonds reached an average price of US$90...
Yesterday
BlueRock sells 14.8ct diamond for $167k
BlueRock Diamonds has sold two diamonds from its Kareevlei diamond mine in the Kimberley region of South Africa for $204,000. It said a 14.8 carat diamond was sold for $167,000 and an 8.7 carat diamond for $37,000.
Yesterday
Anjin ‘grabs most lucrative diamond claim’ in Marange – report
Anjin Investments has allegedly taken control of the most lucrative diamond claim in Marange from the state-owned Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC). Anjin is a joint venture between China’s Anhui Foreign Economic Construction Company...
Yesterday
Geneva court finds Israeli tycoon Steinmetz guilty sentencing to 5 years in jail
Israeli mining tycoon Beny Steinmetz was found guilty of bribing Guinea officials close to former president Lansana Conte, to give him access to an iron-ore mine for a mere US$200m, now valued at US$5bnb, a Geneva judge ruled, sentencing Steinmetz to...
Yesterday
Geological exploration going on at Luaxe in Angola
Guided by Decree 192-A / 20 issued by the President of Angola on 23 July 2020, the local executive authorities gave their permission to go on with exploration work at the Luaxe Diamond Field to increase government revenues, create jobs and promote national...
25 january 2021