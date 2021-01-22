Partnership the watchword in technological collaboration

Geological exploration going on at Luaxe in Angola Guided by Decree 192-A / 20 issued by the President of Angola on 23 July 2020, the local executive authorities gave their permission to go on with exploration work at the Luaxe Diamond Field to increase government revenues, create jobs and promote national...

Diamond industry, prices continue to strengthen – Lucapa Lucapa Diamond, which mines in Angola and Lesotho, says the consumption and strong demand that saw the diamond industry begin its recovery in the third quarter of 2020 and during the festive period, has continued into 2021.

Botswana Diamonds raises £363k to fund exploration activities Botswana Diamonds arranged a placing with existing and new investors to raise £363,000 through the issue of 60,5 million new ordinary shares for 0.6p each.

The diamond jewelry is the most highly desired luxury good Natural Diamond Council conducted broad diamond desirability research in the final quarter of 2020 among 5,000 respondents between the ages of 18 – 39. The analysis shows diamond jewelry leading as the most highly desired, and tangible luxury good...