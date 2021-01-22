With 22 Million In Lockdown, Chinese New Year Isn’t Looking Prosperous For Luxury

(jingdaily.com) - What Happened: Although China has been largely successful in controlling the virus, an alarming spike in cases and its first COVID-19 death since May have now rattled the country, causing it to close down just before Chinese New Year. In Hebei, where cases have surged to over 550, officials last week imposed “wartime mode” measures, including mass testing, transportation shutdowns, and travel restrictions. As the province surrounds Beijing, the country’s seat of power, these precautions act as a “political moat.” Shijiazhuang and Xingtai, two cities with more than 17 million people, were put under lockdown as well as districts in Beijing itself. All in all, more than 22 million people have been ordered to stay indoors — double the number of people affected last January in Wuhan.
News
The diamond jewelry is the most highly desired luxury good
Natural Diamond Council conducted broad diamond desirability research in the final quarter of 2020 among 5,000 respondents between the ages of 18 – 39. The analysis shows diamond jewelry leading as the most highly desired, and tangible luxury good...
Today
Rio Tinto’s diamond production down 14% in 2020
Rio Tinto’s annual diamond production dipped 14% to 14.7 mn carats for the year 2020, according to the miner. The output at Argyle, fully owned by Rio Tinto, dropped 16% to 10.9 mn carats as the mining company prepared for its shutdown.
22 january 2021
In 2020, ALROSA’s diamond production reached 30 million carats, revenue - $ 2 802 million
ALROSA's statement regarding its Q4 and 12M 2020 operating results released on Thursday said that the company’s diamond production in Q4 2020 reached 7.1 million carats, while sales went up to 17 million carats compared with the previous quarter...
22 january 2021
Petra unearths 299 ct diamond at Cullinan mine
Petra Diamonds has produced a 299 carat Type IIa white gem-quality diamond at its Cullinan mine in South Africa. It said the diamond was recovered this month and it is expected to be sold during the company's next tender in February.
22 january 2021
Richemont announces trading update for 3Q 2020
Richemont SA announced trading update for the third quarter ended 31 December 2020. Sales in the quarter increased by 1% at actual exchange rates and by 5% at constant exchange rates compared to the prior year period, in a continuously volatile...
22 january 2021