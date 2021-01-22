With 22 Million In Lockdown, Chinese New Year Isn’t Looking Prosperous For Luxury

(jingdaily.com) - What Happened: Although China has been largely successful in controlling the virus, an alarming spike in cases and its first COVID-19 death since May have now rattled the country, causing it to close down just before Chinese New Year. In Hebei, where cases have surged to over 550, officials last week imposed “wartime mode” measures, including mass testing, transportation shutdowns, and travel restrictions. As the province surrounds Beijing, the country’s seat of power, these precautions act as a “political moat.” Shijiazhuang and Xingtai, two cities with more than 17 million people, were put under lockdown as well as districts in Beijing itself. All in all, more than 22 million people have been ordered to stay indoors — double the number of people affected last January in Wuhan.