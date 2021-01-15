New Book Reports Favorable Forecast for Luxury

(diamonds.net) - Erwan Rambourg is certain that luxury sales will increase in the coming decade as companies adapt to emerging trends and respond to societal forces. The industry analyst previews this new landscape in his recently released book Future Luxe: What’s Ahead for the Business of Luxury — complete with “21 predictions for ’21 and beyond.”
De Beers to drop some of its long-term rough buyers
De Beers has reportedly dropped some of its long-term diamond buyers in a bid to supply stones to buyers who can add the most value to the rough stones. Bloomberg quoted unnamed sources as saying that De Beers had told some of its customers known as...
Today
Signet Jewelers reports strong fiscal 2021 Holiday Season sales
Signet Jewelers Limited, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry announced its preliminary sales for the 9 weeks ended (Holiday Season) January 2, 2021.
Today
Gem Diamonds' Letšeng mine to remain fully operational despite new Covid-19 lockdown
Gem Diamonds says its Letšeng mine in Lesotho will remain fully operational following the announcement of new Covid-19 lockdown restrictions. It said in a brief statement that Letšeng would continue to implement measures for the regular testing and...
15 january 2021
Petra investors approve plans to restructure business
Troubled Petra Diamonds says its investors have ratified plans to restructure the business in a bid to ensure short and long-term viability. It said more than 95% of shareholders backed a resolution that includes reducing authorised share capital...
15 january 2021
Russian diamonds enjoy success in Dubai
Russia-based diamond miner ALROSA held an auction in Dubai last December putting on the block diamonds of special sizes (weighing 10.8 carats and above). According to the company, this auction netted $ 7.4 million.
15 january 2021