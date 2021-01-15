New Book Reports Favorable Forecast for Luxury

De Beers to drop some of its long-term rough buyers De Beers has reportedly dropped some of its long-term diamond buyers in a bid to supply stones to buyers who can add the most value to the rough stones. Bloomberg quoted unnamed sources as saying that De Beers had told some of its customers known as...

Signet Jewelers reports strong fiscal 2021 Holiday Season sales Signet Jewelers Limited, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry announced its preliminary sales for the 9 weeks ended (Holiday Season) January 2, 2021.

Gem Diamonds' Letšeng mine to remain fully operational despite new Covid-19 lockdown Gem Diamonds says its Letšeng mine in Lesotho will remain fully operational following the announcement of new Covid-19 lockdown restrictions. It said in a brief statement that Letšeng would continue to implement measures for the regular testing and...

Petra investors approve plans to restructure business Troubled Petra Diamonds says its investors have ratified plans to restructure the business in a bid to ensure short and long-term viability. It said more than 95% of shareholders backed a resolution that includes reducing authorised share capital...