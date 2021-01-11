Rapaport Weekly Market Comment

(diamonds.net) - Diamond trade ends challenging 2020 with 1 ct. RAPI +5.8%. Firm polished prices reflect inventory decline after significant drop in manufacturing and rough sales. Optimism for 1Q as jewelers and dealers seek goods following the holiday season. Retail outlook still cautious amid spike in global Covid-19 infections. Lockdowns may curb jewelers’ inventory replacement efforts. Rising expectations for China jewelry sales ahead of Feb. 12 lunar festival. Tiffany & Co. Nov./Dec. sales +2%, Asia Pacific +20%, Americas -5%, e-commerce up more than 80%. Titan Company jewelry sales +15% during 3Q Diwali period. Russia resumes KP chairmanship after 2020 meetings suspended.
News
Gem Diamonds' Letšeng mine to remain fully operational despite new Covid-19 lockdown
Gem Diamonds says its Letšeng mine in Lesotho will remain fully operational following the announcement of new Covid-19 lockdown restrictions. It said in a brief statement that Letšeng would continue to implement measures for the regular testing and...
Yesterday
Petra investors approve plans to restructure business
Troubled Petra Diamonds says its investors have ratified plans to restructure the business in a bid to ensure short and long-term viability. It said more than 95% of shareholders backed a resolution that includes reducing authorised share capital...
Yesterday
Russian diamonds enjoy success in Dubai
Russia-based diamond miner ALROSA held an auction in Dubai last December putting on the block diamonds of special sizes (weighing 10.8 carats and above). According to the company, this auction netted $ 7.4 million.
Yesterday
Lucapa temporarily mothballs Mothae after COVID-19 lockdown
Lucapa Diamond has temporarily suspended mining operations at the Mothae kimberlite mine, in Lesotho with appropriate care and maintenance, and security measures. This comes after the government of Lesotho introduced a new 14-day nation-wide lockdown...
Yesterday
Myanmar and Malaysia to work with GIT for increasing coloured gems market
Jewelry entrepreneurs from Myanmar and Malaysia have expressed their trust in the expertise of The Gem and Jewelry Institute of Thailand (GIT) in raising the standards of gems and jewelry laboratories, developing personnel, and its aim at driving...
Yesterday