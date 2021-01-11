Rapaport Weekly Market Comment

Gem Diamonds' Letšeng mine to remain fully operational despite new Covid-19 lockdown Gem Diamonds says its Letšeng mine in Lesotho will remain fully operational following the announcement of new Covid-19 lockdown restrictions. It said in a brief statement that Letšeng would continue to implement measures for the regular testing and...

Petra investors approve plans to restructure business Troubled Petra Diamonds says its investors have ratified plans to restructure the business in a bid to ensure short and long-term viability. It said more than 95% of shareholders backed a resolution that includes reducing authorised share capital...

Russian diamonds enjoy success in Dubai Russia-based diamond miner ALROSA held an auction in Dubai last December putting on the block diamonds of special sizes (weighing 10.8 carats and above). According to the company, this auction netted $ 7.4 million.

Lucapa temporarily mothballs Mothae after COVID-19 lockdown Lucapa Diamond has temporarily suspended mining operations at the Mothae kimberlite mine, in Lesotho with appropriate care and maintenance, and security measures. This comes after the government of Lesotho introduced a new 14-day nation-wide lockdown...