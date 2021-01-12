AGD DIAMONDS is an organization of high social efficiency

12 january 2021

Image credit: AGD DIAMONDS





AGD DIAMONDS was recognized as the winner of the regional stage of the all-Russian competition titled "Russian organization of high social efficiency" in the nominations "For the formation of a healthy lifestyle in the organizations of the production sector" and "For the reduction of occupational injuries and occupational diseases in the organizations of the production sector."

This decision was made by the Arkhangelsk Regional Trilateral Commission for the Regulation of Social and Labor Relations on December 10, 2020. Documents of AGD DIAMONDS pertaining to the nominations "For the formation of a healthy lifestyle in the organizations of the production sector" and "For the reduction of occupational injuries and occupational diseases in the organizations of the production sector" were sent to the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Russian Federation for participation in the federal stage of the competition. The procedure for awarding the winners of the regional stage of the competition will take place in 2021.

In 2018, AGD DIAMONDS became the winner of the regional stage of the all-Russian competition “Russian organization of high social efficiency” in the nomination “For the reduction of occupational injuries and occupational diseases in the organizations of the production sector”.