Gem Diamonds' Letšeng mine to remain fully operational despite new Covid-19 lockdown

Gem Diamonds says its Letšeng mine in Lesotho will remain fully operational following the announcement of new Covid-19 lockdown restrictions. It said in a brief statement that Letšeng would continue to implement measures for the regular testing and...

Petra investors approve plans to restructure business

Troubled Petra Diamonds says its investors have ratified plans to restructure the business in a bid to ensure short and long-term viability. It said more than 95% of shareholders backed a resolution that includes reducing authorised share capital...

Russian diamonds enjoy success in Dubai

Russia-based diamond miner ALROSA held an auction in Dubai last December putting on the block diamonds of special sizes (weighing 10.8 carats and above). According to the company, this auction netted $ 7.4 million.

Lucapa temporarily mothballs Mothae after COVID-19 lockdown

Lucapa Diamond has temporarily suspended mining operations at the Mothae kimberlite mine, in Lesotho with appropriate care and maintenance, and security measures. This comes after the government of Lesotho introduced a new 14-day nation-wide lockdown...

Myanmar and Malaysia to work with GIT for increasing coloured gems market

Jewelry entrepreneurs from Myanmar and Malaysia have expressed their trust in the expertise of The Gem and Jewelry Institute of Thailand (GIT) in raising the standards of gems and jewelry laboratories, developing personnel, and its aim at driving...

AGD DIAMONDS is an organization of high social efficiency

12 january 2021
Expert reports
AGD DIAMONDS was recognized as the winner of the regional stage of the all-Russian competition titled "Russian organization of high social efficiency" in the nominations "For the formation of a healthy lifestyle in the organizations of the production sector" and "For the reduction of occupational injuries and occupational diseases in the organizations of the production sector."

This decision was made by the Arkhangelsk Regional Trilateral Commission for the Regulation of Social and Labor Relations on December 10, 2020. Documents of AGD DIAMONDS pertaining to the nominations "For the formation of a healthy lifestyle in the organizations of the production sector" and "For the reduction of occupational injuries and occupational diseases in the organizations of the production sector" were sent to the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Russian Federation for participation in the federal stage of the competition. The procedure for awarding the winners of the regional stage of the competition will take place in 2021.

In 2018, AGD DIAMONDS became the winner of the regional stage of the all-Russian competition “Russian organization of high social efficiency” in the nomination “For the reduction of occupational injuries and occupational diseases in the organizations of the production sector”.

