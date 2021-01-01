Bharat: Will Other Bourses Now Embrace Lab-Growns?

(idexonline.com) - The tide is turning for lab-grown diamonds. The world's biggest bourse, Bharat, in Mumbai, India, voted earlier this week to allow them back on to its trading floors. Members overturned a ban introduced five years ago to prevent them being mixed in with mined gems. Technology to distinguish one from the other has come a long way since 2015, and so has the willingness of diamantaires to embrace a product that is cheaper to produce and more profitable to sell. Only last month De Beers, creators of the modern diamond industry, opened its $94m Lightbox factory in Portland, Oregon, USA, which will soon be producing 200,000 carats a year of polished lab-grown gems. It has a super-simple pricing policy - $800 per carat, any diamond, any size, any cut. Lab-growns currently account for about three per cent of all gem-quality diamond sales worldwide (2020, Statista) and that figure is forecast to reach 10 per cent within a decade. The Bharat Diamond Bourse has recognized which way the wind is blowing. If it doesn't join the lab-grown revolution, it will become irrelevant as diamond traders will simply take their trade elsewhere. So is BDB setting a precedent? Can we expect Antwerp, Ramat Gan, Dubai and others to embrace lab-growns any time soon?
News
Petra Diamonds H1 output, revenue dip
Petra Diamonds says its first-half production for the financial year 2021 eased 16% to 1,7 million carats compared to 2 million carats, a year earlier.
Today
NMDC and MECL join hands to explore diamonds among other minerals across India
National Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (NMDC Limited), India’s largest iron ore producing Navratna Company, has signed an MoU with Mineral Exploration Corporation Limited (MECL) to collaborate and conduct exploration in mutually...
Yesterday
Metalex raises more funds for South Africa and Canada projects
Canada-based exploration company Metalex Ventures has raised more than $1,2 million from the final tranche of its private placement. Proceeds from the placement will be applied to the upcoming exploration programme on the company's Quebec properties...
Yesterday
Troubled Rockwell Diamonds seeks amalgamation with Bristco
Rockwell Diamonds has signed an acquisition and an amalgamation agreement with Bristco, a company wholly-owned by Mark Bristow who is the current chief executive of Barrick Gold. Bristow also previously chaired Rockwell.
Yesterday
China’s jewellery sales drops 4.7% in 2020
China recorded a 4.7 per cent decline in jewellery retail sales in 2020 amid lockdowns, macroeconomic uncertainties and other business restrictions brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.
Yesterday