In the Wake of the Cyberattack on Stuller, 5 Tips on Cybersecurity

(nationaljeweler.com) - Stuller was hit by a cyberattack over Thanksgiving weekend that delayed shipments, shut down the phone lines, and created other operational issues amid the holiday rush. It took a few days for the massive manufacturer and supplier to get same-day shipping services on in-stock items and the phone lines back up and running. While Stuller said there was no indication that sensitive business information was compromised—noting that customer credit cards on file are tokenized, encrypted, and not housed at Stuller—the stressful disruption came at the most critical time of the year for the supplier, underscoring the need for businesses today to invest in cybersecurity.