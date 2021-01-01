In the Wake of the Cyberattack on Stuller, 5 Tips on Cybersecurity

(nationaljeweler.com) - Stuller was hit by a cyberattack over Thanksgiving weekend that delayed shipments, shut down the phone lines, and created other operational issues amid the holiday rush. It took a few days for the massive manufacturer and supplier to get same-day shipping services on in-stock items and the phone lines back up and running. While Stuller said there was no indication that sensitive business information was compromised—noting that customer credit cards on file are tokenized, encrypted, and not housed at Stuller—the stressful disruption came at the most critical time of the year for the supplier, underscoring the need for businesses today to invest in cybersecurity.
Troubled Rockwell Diamonds seeks amalgamation with Bristco
Rockwell Diamonds has signed an acquisition and an amalgamation agreement with Bristco, a company wholly-owned by Mark Bristow who is the current chief executive of Barrick Gold. Bristow also previously chaired Rockwell.
China’s jewellery sales drops 4.7% in 2020
China recorded a 4.7 per cent decline in jewellery retail sales in 2020 amid lockdowns, macroeconomic uncertainties and other business restrictions brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.
De Beers ups prices of diamonds at first sale of 2021 – report
De Beers increased prices of its rough diamonds by about 5% at its first sale of the year, which shows that the industry is now recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to news reports.
GSI offers new screening and detection service to the industry
Gemological Science International (GSI), one of the largest gemological organizations in the world announced its new screening and detection service for laboratory grown diamond jewelry as a result of the laboratory’s recent discovery of an...
Murowa's Chivi diamond exploration promising, but inconclusive
RZM Murowa, formerly Murowa Diamonds Company, says its exploration for diamonds in Sese communal lands in Chivi, Zimbabwe is promising, but inconclusive on whether the area has gems that can be commercially exploited.
