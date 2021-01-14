Anglo’s Cutifani says De Beers will treat fragile diamond recovery in 2021 with kid gloves

14 january 2021

(miningmx.com) - Anglo American CEO, Mark Cutifani, is anticipating markedly better trading conditions in the diamond market from 2021 which could last for up to three years, but he stressed De Beers had no intention of pushing excess sales of rough diamonds into the market. Speaking on an investor update conference call for the second half of the group’s financial year to end-December, Cutifani commented: “We are being prudent in our forecasts and we are certainly not going to be a contributor to overstocking in the industry”.

